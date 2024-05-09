Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Got Kicked Off of Dating App

Andy Cohen is single and ready to mingle, but he may have to find dates somewhere other than Grindr.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published in May 2024, the openly gay “Watch What Happens Live” host admitted he once got booted from the social networking app created for the LBGTQ community.

“I’m on all the apps! I’m on Grindr, Tinder, Scruff, Hinge, Raya,” Cohen told the outlet, before admitting, “Well, I got kicked off Grindr once because somebody reported me for impersonating myself. People are like, ‘Nice try. Why are you sending me Andy Cohen’s pictures?’”

Cohen, 55, started using dating apps before welcoming his children Ben, 5, and Lucy, 2. In a 2018 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Cohen shared, “I am on Tinder, and there is a gay dating app that I’m on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I’m impersonating Andy Cohen! They’re like, ‘Your photos don’t meet our guidelines’, and I keep trying, I’m like, ‘No, it is me!’”

Andy Cohen Steers Clear of Bravo Fans on Dating Apps

In August 2023, Cohen made a cameo at Alex Cooper’s “Unwell Tour” and dished on his dating life. “[I’m] easy to find,” he teased of his profiles on multiple dating apps, according to Us Weekly.

Oh his “type,” he noted, “Physically, I’m like the UN — I’m pretty open. Personality-wise, I like strong, funny, driven — funny’s very big. If I connect with you that way, it means a lot.”

In the THR interview, Cohen admitted that he might “swipe left” if he sees a suitor with a “Real Housewives” tagline on his profile. “The people that I tend to swipe on Hinge and Tinder aren’t usually big Bravo fans. They’re just random guys,” he added. He also noted that being famous doesn’t make dating “weird” to him, but being a single dad does.

Cohen revealed that he made the decision to have children when he was age 49 after his boyfriend, who was 20 years younger than him, told him he didn’t want marriage or kids. “And I was like, OK, I’ve got to move on. If I’m going to have kids, it has to happen now,” he said.

The WWHL host also noted that even if he never finds Mr. Right, he knows that he will “never be alone” now that he has a family.

Andy Cohen Went on a Special ‘Date’ With a Celebrity Friend

While Cohen only dates men, in May 2024, he went on a special outing—with a married celebrity bestie. The Bravo host attended the Met Gala with pal Sarah Jessica Parker. The “And Just Like That” star is married to Matthew Broderick, but Cohen has been her close friend for years.

While on the red carpet for the star-studded event held on May 6, Cohen told People magazine that Parker was “the best date in the place.” “I lucked out. I hit the jackpot,” he said.

Cohen later recounted meeting Parker at her West Village home before they boarded a Sprinter van to the gala.

“Went over to Sarah’s and I will say the moment it is a pleasure taking her for so many reasons but walking into her dressing room and seeing what she’s wearing and her hair for the first time is always a really special moment,” he said on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.”

He also described Parker, 59, as looking like “Cinderella” in her heavily embellished ensemble.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 14 Cast is Not Set