Andy Cohen Admits He ‘Deserves’ Hate for Fashion Mishap

Andy Cohen usually has the 411 on fashion, but he missed the boat when he dressed for Jingle Ball 2023.

In December 2023, the “Watch What Happens Live” host, 55, was roasted after attending iHeartRadio z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden wearing an outfit suited for a “lesbian toddler“ (his words).

Cohen, who took the stage to introduce Cher, wore an ensemble that included a green flannel shirt finished off with a French Tuck ala “Queer Eye,” and cuffed black jeans paired with white sneakers. On social media, fans ripped Cohen’s youthful getup, with one commenter asking on X, “Why is he dressed like he’s the star of the newest Nickelodeon teen comedy?”

Morning after, Cohen took to his Instagram story to admit he deserved the hate. He reposted a meme in which he was added in as a member of the boy band ‘NSync and wrote, “I deserve this. LOL!”

Andy Cohen Spoke Out About His Fashion Faux Pas on His Radio Show

Cohen also addressed his major fashion miss while chatting with co-host John Arthur Hill on his Sirius XM show “Andy Cohen Live.” After Hill described Cohen’s Jingle Ball look to “lesbian cosplay,” the WWHL host readily agreed. “Without question,” he said on December 11. “I look so bad in these red carpet pictures.”

Cohen noted that his photographer sent him photos of him onstage introducing Cher and he thought he looked great in those. “I look great it, it looks so good. I have this bright green shirt on and there’s a red background. It looks festive, it looks good,” the father of two said.

After Hill noted that he probably only looked good “from the waist up,” Cohen agreed. “Right! The red carpet pictures are so bad,” Cohen continued. “And I woke up on Saturday morning and went online and it was a massacre of me. And I was like ‘Oh man I look so stupid, I deserve all this.’ I hate it that these pictures are out there. I also happen to look 4 foot 8. I mean I look like a little fella.”

Hill thought the outfit looked like something a toddler would wear. “I do look like a lesbian toddler,” Cohen agreed.

Andy Cohen Previously Had a Fashion Miss for an Event He Hosted

Cohen has had some fashion misses in the past. In 2018, he told Attitude magazine he grew up with a father who dressed “very preppy and conservative” and wore a lot of Ralph Lauren.

“I followed him in his footsteps, I wear a lot of Ralph Lauren,” Cohen said of his father Lou. He also named his three biggest wardrobe essentials: “My watch, a suit that fits, and a great pair of shoes,” he said.

Of his biggest fashion faux pas, Cohen had a doozy. “I was presenting an award to Sarah Jessica Parker in New York, actually hosting the whole ceremony too,” he said. “And I didn’t look at the invitation which said black-tie and I wore this kind of mint green colored suit. It was bad. Everyone was in black tie.”

