Andy Cohen Called Out During Live Show in Brooklyn: VIDEO

Andy Cohen defended himself after Madonna called him out in the middle of her concert on December 16, 2023. During Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, she chastised the “Watch What Happens Live” host for talking trash about her on his show.

Cohen, who was seated in the front row, protested, then later posted proof that he only says good things about the Material Girl.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madonna Called Andy Cohen a ‘Troublemaking Queen’

On his Instagram page, Cohen posted a clip of Madonna calling him during her concert at the packed Brooklyn venue. The 14,000-seat show sold out, per Madonna’s official tour website.

At one point duing her show, Madonna looked directly at Cohen and shouted, “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show… you’re gonna get in so much trouble!”

The Bravo host laughed off Madonna’s accusations as she then called him “You little troublemaker queen.”

After Cohen mouthed “I love you” to the singer, she replied, “It’s the crazy kind of love, I know. I’m addicted to it myself.”

To prove his love for Madonna, Cohen also posted a series of past “Mazels of the Day” from “Watch What Happens Live.” In the clips, he raved about the Queen of Pop on multiple occasions.

Cohen captioned his post to say he was honored by the diss. “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking. I BOW!” he wrote. He also urged fans to go to go see Madonna on tour. “It blew me away!! What a great night,” he wrote.

This Is Not the First Time Madonna Called Out Andy Cohen Onstage

Madonna has a history of calling out Cohen. In 2019, he told “The Today Show” that the singer previously accused him of dissing one of her songs. “I have seen every tour of Madonna’s since 1993,” Cohen told co-host Hoda Kotb. “I am a huge Madonna fan. This latest tour…it’s a theater tour, she’s doing something totally different.”

Cohen noted that instead of playing at Madison Square Garden, Madonna performed at the 2000-seat Brooklyn Academy of Music. He added that during the show, Madonna took a selfie and offered it for sale. Cohen said he ran up to the stage where he was challenged by the pop superstar, who asked him, “Did you say on your show that Paris Hilton’s song was better than [Madonna’s single ‘Medellin’]?”

“My icon is confronting me,” Cohen said. “My queen. No one stands for you harder on every platform I have. ….Then I’m thinking ‘Did I say that?” he admitted.

Cohen has also repeatedly complained that Madonna refuses to appear on “Watch What Happens Live.” In 2016, he said, “I think that [Michelle Obama] and Madonna, now that I’ve publicly said that those are the two people I think they’re vowing to go on every show but this show just to make me literally crazy.”

In 2023, Cohen appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and admitted that he is done with asking Madonna to come on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I hope she does … [but] I’m actually kind of over it,” Cohen admitted. “In my Notes app, I was keeping a long list of interview questions in case she ever did the show, and she’s kind of answered a lot of it. I’ve mellowed about it.”

He also addressed a text message Madonna sent to him. “She and I have been in touch a little bit over the years,” he told Stern. “ A couple years ago… she said to me ‘Stop having people trash me on your show.'”

Cohen said he told Madonna, “I speak so positively, on the radio and ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ I am such a fan of yours … [but] only the bad stuff gets picked up in the press.’”

“I could make a four-hour montage of me licking Madonna’s a** on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ or on the radio,” Cohen added. “That’s how big of a fan I am.”

