DWTS Alum Shares Holiday Plans After Heartbreaking Health Update: ‘Looking Forward to 2024’

Shannen Doherty spoke out about her holiday plans – and hopes for the future – days after sharing that her stage 4 breast cancer has spread to her bones.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 10 alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and in early 2023 she had surgery to remove a brain tumor, per People magazine.

During a December 6, 2023, appearance on “Live With Kelly & Mark,” Doherty, 52, said she will embrace family time over the holiday season as she looks ahead to 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shannen Doherty Will Spend the Holidays With Family at Her Farm in Tennessee

During an interview with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Doherty spoke about plans with her loved ones and how she wants to cherish family time and bypass the more stressful parts of holiday celebrations.

“I have seven nieces and nephews,” she said. “I am the fun aunt for sure. So we’re going to go to my farm in Tennessee and we’re going to you know hang out. Not all seven kids because some are spending time with their girlfriends, others are living in England. But three of them, and my brother and his wife and my mom and my dogs, so it’ll be great.”

When asked if her family members are helpful in the kitchen when she hosts, Doherty replied, “I’m having it catered so it doesn’t matter.”

“My brother is an amazing cook so he was like ‘What do you mean you’re going to have it catered?’” she continued. ‘I said, ‘Sean we’re just going to sit back, relax we’re going to have it easy this year.’”

“It was a whopper of a year,” Doherty admitted to Ripa and Consuelos later in the interview. “But I think it’s ending amazing. I’m really looking forward to 2024.”

Shannen Doherty’s Bad Year Included a Divorce

Health issues weren’t the only problems Doherty faced in 2023. She kicked off the New Year by filing for divorce from her husband Kurt Iswarienko, TMZ reported. In a heartbreaking reveal, the “Beverly Hills 90210” alum shared that she found out her husband of 11 years allegedly cheated on her just before she underwent brain surgery.

Doherty shared the shocking story on the debut episode of her “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty” podcast in December 2023,

“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” she told listeners. “To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.”

Doherty added it was difficult to “go through all of that” with brain surgery while “trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f****** divorce.”

“I finally had to come to that hard truth and file for divorce,” she said. Doherty admitted that it was “embarrassing” to her that she was unable to “keep a relationship together.” “I failed three times at marriage,” she said. “And I still believe in love.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Celebs Pay Tribute to Norman Lear Following His Death at 101