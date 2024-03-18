Andy Cohen Continues to Mourn Famous Friend After 15 Years

Bravo producer Andy Cohen chose to honor British actress Natasha Richardson exactly 15 years after her death. As fans of the “Parent Trap” star are aware, Richardson died due to a traumatic brain injury sustained as she was skiing in Quebec.

Cohen’s Instagram tribute, uploaded on March 18, featured several photos showcasing his bond with Richardson. For instance, in one image the actress wore a red dress in the company of Cohen, his close friend Sarah Jessica Parker, and her husband, Matthew Broderick. Cohen also included a snap of him and Richardson dancing together. In addition, the “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host posted an image of him putting his arms around the late actress and her husband, Liam Neeson, the father of her two sons, Micheál Richardson and Daniel Neeson.

In the post’s caption, Cohen stated that Richardson, who passed away at the age of 45, “left a profound impact on her friends, and on millions who she touched as an artist.”

“She not only taught me about ‘the good life’ in all senses of the word (art, travel, food, wine, fashion), but beyond that she was dogmatic about the importance of community, shared experience, kindness, manners, laughter and love – all the truly important things in life,” wrote Cohen.

The Bravo producer also shared he believes “there was a part of [his] during those magical years where she was the ringleader for the best things in life that knew that this lightning in a bottle couldn’t last forever.”

“I sure appreciated that time then, and it lives inside me forever,” continued Cohen.

In addition, he encouraged fans of the actress to celebrate her life.

Liam Neeson Appeared on a 2020 Episode of Andy Cohen’s Radio Show

Neeson appeared on a 2020 episode of Andy Cohen’s radio show, “Andy Cohen Live.” During the interview, the “Taken” actor noted that his son, Micheál Richardson, decided to change his last name to honor his late mother.

“I think he did the right thing. I think it was a lovely homage. It was a lovely gesture,” said Neeson.

He also stated that he believed it was for the best that his son did not share his last name.

“He’s not saddled with my last name. Which I have a certain celebrity status. I guess. And I’d hate for him to be constantly asked, ‘Oh are you Liam Neeson’s son?'” said Neeson.

In addition, the actor stated that his late wife’s family appreciated his son’s decision.

“It was a lovely gesture. And Natasha’s family — mother and sisters were very touched by it. As indeed I was too,” said the 71-year-old.

Liam Neeson Discussed His Late Wife’s Death in 2014

In a 2014 interview on “60 Minutes,” Neeson opened up about Richardson’s death. He explained he was informed that she was “brain dead” while she was on life support. The actor also shared he had spoken to her before her passing.

“I told her I loved her. I said, ‘Sweetie, you’re not coming back from this. You have banged your head. I don’t know if you can hear me, but this is what’s going down,'” recalled Neeson.

He also noted that they brought Richardson to a New York hospital so her family and friends could say goodbye. In addition, the actor noted that Richardson was an organ donor.

“Donated three of her organs. So she’s keeping three people alive at the moment. Her heart, her kidneys, and her liver. It’s terrific. And I think she’d be really thrilled and pleased by that actually,” said the actor.