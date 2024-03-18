Andy Cohen Reacts to Mauricio Umansky Unveiling Separation Details on Netflix Show

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 is officially over. While fans were sad to learn the news of longtime star Kyle Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky, many were hoping for more details surrounding their split than Richards gave during the season or reunion show.

For these fans, it came as a pleasant surprise when clips began surfacing from season 2 of Umansky’s Netflix realty reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills”, in which he went into detail about the professional rift between himself and his brother-in-law Rick Hilton, as well as more details about his and Richards’ separation.

The 10-episode 2nd season of “Buying Beverly Hills” hits Netflix on March 22, and ahead of the premiere, Andy Cohen responded to the new clips from the series on his SiriusXM show RadioAndy. Hear what Cohen had to say below.

Andy Cohen Reacts to ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ Revelations

On his radio show, Cohen first discussed the “Buying Beverly Hills” promo where Umansky discussed the origins of his real estate firm, The Agency, and how it was borne out of the tension between himself and Hilton after Umansky originally asked to be a partner at Hilton & Hyland.

“I would like to say that we address this tonight [on part 3 of the RHOBH season 13 reunion],” Cohen said. “We get Kathy and Kyle’s side of the story tonight on the ‘Beverly Hills’ reunion. There are a lot of people who are saying, I’m seeing online a lot, a lot of people saying that I or Bravo should be pissed about Mauricio revealing stuff on Netflix on his show. But I would say a lot of what he’s revealing is his story to tell, and what Kyle is revealing on ‘Beverly Hills’ is her side of the story.”

Cohen went on to justify Richards’ silence on certain topics, including her estranged husband’s relationship with the Hiltons. “So people think, ‘Oh Bravo should be furious. Why is he saying this on his show?’ Well, it’s his show on Netflix. And I think that in the case of this Hilton & Hyland stuff I can’t speak for Kyle on any level but my gut is there’s only so far she wanted to go on her show because she didn’t want to further complicate an already complicated relationship with her sister. So there you go,” Cohen added.

Andy Cohen Got Kathy Hilton’s Side of the Story

Cohen asked Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton about their perspective on the relationship between Umansky and Rick Hilton during part 3 of the RHOBH reunion.

“When he left, he did call on a Thursday and Rick said ‘Okay, when are you planning on leaving?’ and [Mauricio] said, ‘On Friday.’ And [Rick] said, ‘You’re family. Just know opening your own business is tough. Just know the door is always open for you, just don’t poach on my staff or my agents,” Kathy said.

Cohen then asked if Umansky did poach any agents, to which Kathy confirmed, “A few, and that put Kyle and I in kind of a funky [spot].”

Richards was adamant about not revisiting the past, fearing it would reignite old tensions in the family, though she did defend Umansky as far as confirming that he had agents working under him in the Umansky Group at Hilton & Hyland before starting the Agency.

