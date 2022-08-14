SEE IT: Andy Cohen Eyes $18 Million Penthouse in NYC

Andy Cohen could soon be moving on up. The “Watch What Happens Live” host is in contract to buy a pricey pad, and it will give him a lot more room for his growing family.

In April 2022, Cohen welcomed a baby girl, Lucy Eve, via surrogate. The Bravo star also has a 3-year-old son, Ben. The new addition must have spawned the need for more space, and Cohen recently found just the place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen is in Contract to Buy an $18 Million Penthouse in a Prewar Building

Cohen could soon be moving to a prewar duplex. According to the New York Post, Cohen is under contract for a 3,000 square-foot, 3-bedroom West Village penthouse that was listed with a price tag of $18. 3 million. The penthouse, listed by Brown Harris Stevens, is at the top of a 17-story building with an amazing view of the city.

But even with its high price tag, the penthouse itself needs some tweaks. A source told the Post, “Andy looked at everything in the area before choosing the penthouse. He loves the neighborhood. But the penthouse needs a lot of work.”

The Dirt offered up more details about the pad, noting that the layout is “unusual.” The vintage building was built in 1930 by Bing and Bing. It features 14-foot ceilings, a conservatory and huge terraces, and more. The outlet noted that there are adjoining units that could provide more space for the dad of two to raise his family with enough room to house help for his children.

Andy Cohen Currently Lives in an NYC Duplex & He Owns Properties in the Hamptons

Cohen currently lived in a Bing and Bing-built duplex on a fancy West Village street. According to BravoTV.com, Cohen converted three units to create the expanded space and tweaked the layout when he welcomed his first child in 2019.

Followers of Cohen’s Instagram story have seen glimpses of the view from his house, where work can sometimes be seen outside of his windows.

In addition to his West Village main home, Cohen owns a house in east Hampton and an oceanfront piece of land in Amagansett. According to The Sun, Cohen has shared photos from his waterfront Hamptons home, which features a large stone fireplace and a large deck. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen retreated to his Hamptons home and even filmed virtual episodes of “Watch What Happens Live” there, per BravoTV.com.

In 2012, Cohen dished about his place near Sag Harbor. “I have a little house on the water, a funky little shack. It is incredibly peaceful and probably the only place where I can take a proper nap,” he told Vanity Fair at the time.

He also raved about his favorite pizza parlor, Sam’s Bar and Restaurant in East Hampton. “The vibe is really mellow and homey,” he said. “The pizza is thin, and the sauce is a little sweet. I like to sit at the bar, drink some red wine, eat my pizza, and talk to the owner, Graham.”

A decade later, Cohen is still a Sam’s fan, and he even had the owner, Graham Quinn, as bartender in the Bravo Clubhouse during a January 2022 episode of WWHL that featured “Summer House” stars Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller.

According to Dan’s Papers, Cohen told the audience. “You guys, over at the bar, it’s another star from the Hamptons. My absolute number-one favorite pizza in the country is here, Dan’s Pizza in East Hampton — it’s Graham Quinn!”

And even though he’s now a dad, Cohen revealed that he likes to keep his Sam’s experience solo by sitting at the bar alone with a glass of wine while waiting for his pizza.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals Surprising Reality Show Bravo Refused to Reboot