Andy Cohen Gives Major Update on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Andy Cohen is still wrapped up in Scandoval and shared some new details about the remainder of the “Vanderpump Rules” season as well as the upcoming reunion on the April 3, 2023, episode of “Andy Cohen Live.”

Cohen stressed that fans are going to really be blown away when they watch the last few episodes of season 10, which is set to wrap sometime in May 2023.

“I’m not overhyping this. I’m not. I truly can’t believe it and I want to point something out,” Cohen said. “I’m no longer a producer of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ so it’s not like I’m pumping my own show, okay? The only thing I have to do with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is that I host the reunions at this point, so jaw-dropping. That’s the word that I would use, jaw-dropping,” he added.

Cohen’s comments come after he flew to Los Angeles to film the reunion, which he previously called “emotional” on his Instagram Stories on March 23, 2023. The reunion was taped just a couple of weeks after Ariana Madix found out that her longterm boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had been having a lengthy affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Believes an Extended Version of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Will Be Released

For fans hoping to get a somewhat uncut version of “Vanderpump Rules,” Cohen shared some exciting news.

“I think that Peacock is gonna release extended versions, so you better subscribe to Peacock and it’s pretty inexpensive to subscribe to Peacock because I think you’re going to get extras on Peacock and let me tell you, there is a lot of reckoning to get,” he said on his radio show.

He also confirmed that he did separate sit-downs one-on-one with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss.

“I know I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about, things that I had noticed, so I got to do that and, you know, so that’s how we started and then we brought them with the group. Okay? So it was a real reckoning. If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they’ve done in what I would say an aggressive manner, a confrontational manner, you will get it,” Cohen said.

Security Was On-Hand During the Reunion Taping & Andy Cohen Says He Got Involved

As expected, things got very heated during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion and security needed to be called in to keep everyone in check.

After the taping, former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Jax Taylor told Extra that there were “almost brawls” between “two boys,” though he didn’t specify who.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent seemed to have the same take, which she expressed during an Amazon Live on March 28, 2023.

“Andy got involved. He could hardly control it,” she said, adding, “I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day.”

Cohen has since confirmed this. “Let me tell you something — I didn’t leave with any bruises, but I was called into action,” he told Page Six on April 4, 2023. He added that he wasn’t “shocked” that things were so emotionally charged.

The reunion is expected to air in multiple parts in mid-to-late May 2023.

