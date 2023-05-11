Andy Cohen Reveals VPR Reunion Info on ‘Shaking’ Tom Sandoval

The highly anticipated reunion for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” is just around the corner and Andy Cohen teased some of it during an appearance on “The View” on May 10.

Cohen, who was on the talk show to tease his newly released book “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up,” was asked about the upcoming VPR reunion. “Tom Sandoval was really a shell of himself at the reunion,” Cohen spilled about the bar owner. “He was shaking, he was thin.” On the other hand, Cohen revealed that Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s “vibe” at the reunion was simply “angry.”

Cohen also shared that he believes Sandoval and Madix are still sharing their joint house, but Sandoval’s been on tour with his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. “I will say we’ve got the first interview with Ariana next Wednesday on ‘Watch What Happens Live,'” Cohen continued. “Live after the finale. So you will hear from her for the first time then.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale is set to air on May 17, after which the reunion will air. The latest episode, titled “Something About Her,” aired on May 10 and was set to be the show’s finale until news of the “Scandoval” broke and cameras filmed additional scenes for the season.

Lisa Vanderpump Already Addressed the ‘Intense’ & ‘Emotional’ Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump briefly teased the reunion as well in a few different interviews, describing the process as “very, very complicated,” she told Access Daily. She said the group has been close for years and as soon as the reunion started filming, everyone had an opinion and wanted to make it heard.

The executive producer said it was “too intense” at first and she didn’t think they’d make it through five minutes with everyone trying to talk at once. “You need to sit down, and we need to try to actually talk this through,” she said. Vanderpump understood where everyone was coming from, she added, as all of the cast members felt some type of way about having been lied to for months by Raquel Leviss and Sandoval over their affair.

Vanderpump also spoke about the reunion with Steve-O on his podcast “Steve-O’s Wild Ride.” She said the reunion taping had been “intense” and “emotional.”

Lala Kent Revealed That She Thought She Might Have Gone ‘Too Hard’ at the Reunion

Another VPR star, Lala Kent, has also shared some of her thoughts on the reunion and revealed that she potentially went “too hard” on her co-stars.

The Bravo star, who’s never hesitated to share her opinions about others, revealed on the “Sofia With an F” podcast that producers told her they were going to try to “reel [her] in” slightly. She said she interpreted that as “You definitely maybe went a little too heavy in the paint.”

Kent explained that she’d felt so heated toward Sandoval and Leviss because they’d been accusing her during the season of not being real and Leviss called her a “mistress” when the two of them had been having an affair at the same time.

