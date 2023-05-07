Lisa Vanderpump Explains Why the ‘Pump Rules’ Reunion Was ‘Very Complicated’

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out about her experience filming the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which is slated to air sometime in May 2023.

In an interview with Access Daily, Vanderpump opened up about the season 10 reunion taping and shared her take on how things went.

“It was very, very complicated,” Vanderpump said. She then went on to explain that the group that films the show are “so inextricably, authentically entwined” that everyone had an opinion — and people were ready to bring it as soon as the cameras started rolling. In fact, Vanderpump said that she really needed everyone to take a step back so that things could be discussed in a productive manner.

“When we started the reunion, first, it was just too intense. I said, ‘We’re not going to get through five minutes. You need to sit down, and we need to try to actually talk this through.’ But I understand, a lot of people felt that they’d been kind of lied to for so many months and had huge, huge opinions,” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Previously Called the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion ‘Emotional’

Play

Lisa Vanderpump Spills The Tea! – Steve-O’s Wild Ride #153 Sponsors: Go to athleticgreens.com/steveo FREE year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs Go to shipstation.com/steveo for a 60 day FREE trial Sponsors: Go to bluechew.com use promo code STEVEO for first free month just $5 in shipping Lisa Vanderpump is known for her hit reality TV series Vanderpump Rules, as well as… 2023-04-06T18:00:05Z

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast filmed the season 10 reunion just three weeks after news broke that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with VPR co-star, Raquel Leviss. Dubbed “Scandoval,” the affair completely rocked the whole cast.

Without giving too much away, Vanderpump sat down for a chat with Steve-O on his podcast, “Steve-O’s Wild Ride.”

During that interview, Vanderpump said that Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship was completely “unexpected” and added that the reunion was “very, very intense and emotional.” The other tidbit that Vanderpump shared was a moment in which Madix referred to her now ex as a “piece of s***.”

Andy Cohen Previously Opened Up About Filming the Season 10 Reunion

After the reunion, which was emotionally exhausting for almost everyone involved, host Andy Cohen gave fans some teasers about what went down.

“Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid,” Cohen said on his Instagram Stories right after filming wrapped.

Cast member Lala Kent had a similar take.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” she said on a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream. But I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch ‘Seinfeld,’ and just, like, regroup. Maybe sage and pray. I think you guys will enjoy it,” she added.

Since filming has wrapped, the cast has been teasing what’s to come. In fact, on the April 26, 2023, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent told everyone that what they’ve seen so far was not edited by production after Scandoval broke. Therefore, fans are watching the show play out as it was going to before everyone found out about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

The cast has been reacting to the episodes each week and have still be actively discussing Scandoval on their various podcasts.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Erika Jayne Is ‘Too Skinny’ in New Video