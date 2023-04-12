What Andy Cohen Had to Say About Tom Schwartz’s ‘Wild’ Appearance

Tom Schwartz’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on April 5 proved to be a jaw-dropping affair in which he gave surprising insight into the Scandoval, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ post-affair relationship, and unfiltered comments about his ex Katie Maloney.

During the WWHL episode, Schwartz rambled on at many points and Cohen addressed his shocking interview on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” Monday.

“What he did, I think one of the reasons that people were so engaged and activated about Wednesday’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ was that Tom was giving answers, and he would say an answer, and then he would keep talking, and then he would keep talking some more, and then in the final stretch of still talking maybe even totally contradict himself,” Cohen shared.

Cohen then said that he gave Schwartz some interview tips, telling listeners that he has also “said too much” on many occasions. “When there is a topic that I am not looking to make trouble for myself over or I think maybe I want to be concise here, or I don’t want to get in trouble or I don’t want to get anyone else in any trouble, I need to be careful with my words,” Cohen said. That should have been Schwartz’s game plan, he added.

He shared, “‘So what you do,’ I told Tom Schwartz, ‘is you answer the question and then you stop talking, and when you stop talking, that means I have to say something. And then I will either change the subject and ask a new question because you’ve theoretically answered the question.'” That said, Cohen admitted that he “loved” the interview as both a viewer and an interviewer. “It was wild.”

Andy Cohen Said Tom Schwartz Went Too Far When He Said Fans Should ‘Hug’ Tom Sandoval

There were a few instances in particular that stood out to Cohen during Schwartz’s appearance, he shared on “Andy Cohen Live.” Schwartz said that Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship right now was “toxic,” he encouraged fans to give Sandoval a hug, and also called his ex-wife a “monster.”

Cohen said he asked Schwartz how Sandoval, his best friend and business partner was doing, and Schwartz replied that Sandoval was “really bad. He’s a shell of himself.” The WWHL host pointed out that Schwartz should have ended the answer there. “What he went on to say was, ‘If you see him, give him a hug.’ Now that for some people was kind of a bridge too far.”

Lala Kent & Katie Maloney Ripped Into Tom Schwartz for His Comments

That comment about giving Sandoval a hug definitely rubbed his co-stars Lala Kent and Maloney the wrong way as they both called him out on social media afterward. Maloney tweeted that Schwartz was the only person who wanted to hug Sandoval right now and told him to “read the room.”

She also suggested in her Instagram Stories that he should get media training. Kent was on the same page as Maloney and said she’d rather people give Sandoval an “atomic wedgie” instead of a hug if they see him. “We’re punching him straight in the d***,” she wrote on Instagram.

