Andy Cohen Reveals the Secret to His Weight Loss

Andy Cohen is giving the 411 on his recent weight loss.

The 54-year-old “Watch What Happens Live” host has been open about his fitness goals, and he gave a new update. In 2020, Cohen revealed that he lost weight when he had COVID-19. “I lost a ton of weight and I gained it all back,” Cohen told Extra at the time.

Two years later, the Bravo host has his busiest life ever with his career and home life as a single father of two young children. Cohen’s son, Benjamin Allen, was born in February 2019, per Us Weekly, and in April 2022, he welcomed his daughter, Lucy Eve.

So how does the dad of two find time to focus on his own health goals? Turns out, he turns to one quick trick.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Revealed He Has ‘Been Losing Weight’

Fans see Cohen most nights on “Watch What Happens Live,” where he often does “shot-skis” with his guest. But the Bravo host recently teased that his shot glass is filled with something besides alcohol.

While speaking on the “Jeff Lewis Live” podcast on October 10, 2022, Cohen said he has lost weight over the past month and a half. “I have been losing weight,” Cohen told Lewis. “I haven’t drank for six weeks. I haven’t had a drink for six weeks.”

When Lewis joked that he was “sorry” to hear that, Cohen elaborated on why he cut out alcohol.

“I needed to slim down and it’s always the way to get me to slim down is to quit drinking,” he explained. “Because then I watch what I’m eating, I don’t snack and I don’t eat late at night.”

Cohen did not reveal how much weight he recently lost.

Andy Cohen Previously Talked About Cutting Out Alcohol to Lose Weight

This is not the first time Cohen has talked about his weight loss. According to E! News, he previously told “The Today Show” that he lost 12 pounds after noticing that his clothes were getting tight. Cohen admitted that he’s his own biggest “critic” and he is forced to see himself on TV monitors on a daily basis.

“I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button downs to the beach and I’m like I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this,” he explained, adding that he cut out drinking completely to shed some pounds.

“I lost 12 pounds and I’ve just been really watching what I’m eating,” he added.

Cohen also works with a trainer. In 2020, his fitness partner, Stanislav Kravchenko, told Bravo Insider that Cohen was looking more “ripped than ever before” after changing the things that he puts into his body.

“I will say I didn’t dramatically change [the] exercise routine,” Kravchenko admitted. “I think that Andy [prioritizes] his health right now more, and his healthy lifestyle, and he [started] eating cleaner, healthier. He cut down on drinking as well. I think [the] combination of eating healthy, [cutting] down on drinking, and being very active in the gym, it’s success.”

