Andy Cohen Has Not Changed His Answer to This Question

Andy Cohen opened up about his worst guests on “Watch What Happens Live.”

During a May 2023 appearance on the “Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge” podcast, Cohen was asked to name his worst “Watch What Happens Live” guest ever in a game of “Plead the Fifth.” Cohen didn’t bail on answering the question and instead dropped two names he’s given in the past.

“Well, you know Amber Rose was not up for my shenanigans, that was years ago,” Cohen replied. “And Debra Winger didn’t really care for me too much either.”

Rose was a guest on WWHL in 2015 while Winger turned up in 2018, but no one has bumped them from “worst guest” status – yet.

Andy Cohen Revealed Why Amber Rose Was Such a Bad Guest

When Rose appeared on WWHL in 2015, she refused to cooperate in a game of “Plead the Fifth,” During the game, Cohen asks a guest three questions and they can refuse to answer just one, but Rose repeatedly refused to answer any of them. Rose shot down Cohen’s request to rank the Kardashian-Jenner family members and she would not name the celebrity who refused to participate in her SlutWalk event. She also made it clear that she would not be talking about her ex-boyfriend Kanye West.

According to Bestlife, during an appearance on “The Rachael Ray Show,” Cohen spoke out about how uncooperative Rose was when she was on his show.

“Amber Rose came on and she didn’t want to answer any of the questions I was asking her. And she was wearing sunglasses,” Cohen said. “She says on the air, ‘Am I your worst guest ever?’ And I go, ‘You are in the running right now, you really are.’”

Cohen also told E! News that Rose was his worst WWHL guest ever. “She didn’t want to answer any of my shady questions,” he said. “She turned to me, she goes, ‘Am I a horrible guest?’ I go, ‘You are in the running for one of the worst guests we’ve ever had.’”

While no one has taken Rose’s title in eight years, Winger runs a close second. During her awkward WWHL guest spot in 2018, the actress called out Cohen for his lack of research when he asked her a question about her “Terms of Endearment” co-star Shirley MacLaine. “Let’s try to get something straight. I mean, c’mon … It’s hard out here for a chimp,” Winger barked at Cohen as he made a sad face.

She also chastised him for asking her to rank the onscreen kisses of her leading men over the past 40 years. “Oh God, what were you doing 40 years ago? So you remember somebody you kissed 30 years ago?” Winger asked Cohen. When he replied he would remember it if he was a star in a hit movie, she clapped back with, “You don’t think that you sort of are busy investigating a character, which kind of puts you in another self-state?”

According to BravoTV.com, Cohen talked about both Rose and Winger’s WWHL appearances at a For Your Consideration Emmys event in 2019. “Amber Rose was not great,” he said. “She had sunglasses on. She wouldn’t answer any of my questions. She did not come to play.”

Of Winger’s appearance he said, “Oh my God, it was bad. I almost can’t talk about it.”

“You know what’s weird about Debra Winger?” he added. “We really did connect, and during the commercial break, she kept saying, ‘You know, you’re like my Jewish little brother. I feel connected to you.’ But then when the camera came on, she wasn’t having me.”

Andy Cohen Would Not Reveal Who Will Never Be Invited Back to WWHL

Cohen has long hinted that he has a short list of celebrities who he would never have on “Watch What Happens Live. ” “I think every talk show host has their own private list of people that they’ve banned in their heads for one reason or another, and I certainly have that list,” he once told The Hollywood Reporter.

But on “Two Ts,” Cohen refused to drop any names when asked if there’s any one person who will never be invited back to WWHL. “I can’t say it. It’s not a Housewife, it’s not an ex-Housewife either. It’s nobody in the Bravosphere,” he said.

He did add that there are some Bravolebs who have been difficult to have on his late-night show. “I will say ‘The Shahs of Sunset’ used to come on and they would be so amped up being in New York that they would just torch the place,” Cohen said. “They would torch all of their cast members and it would be kind of unsustainable. Or there could be a Housewife or a Bravolebrity who comes on and maybe it’s their first appearance and they’re nervous but I always give them grace… you’re plucking normal people into the public eye and suddenly they’re on a talk show? There’s no guidebook for it.”

