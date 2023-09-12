Fans Comment on Andy Cohen’s ‘Chaotic’ Live TV Interview

On Sunday, September 10, London Hughes and Ubah Hassan joined Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” but fans were quick to comment on the “chaotic” episode and Cohen’s reactions to his guests.

When the episode was airing on Bravo, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter), to react to the dynamic between the hosts and his guests, with several of them saying that Cohen seemed bothered by them or uncomfortable. One person shared, “Andy was thoroughly annoyed by Uba and London in the first 5 mins 😂 I’m living for this tonight #WWHL.”

Someone else said, “I need this episode to end. I’m cackling because Andy is so uncomfortable. London will never see this set again 😂#WWHL.” One person wrote, “I just know Andy couldn’t wait for this episode to end #WWHL.”

Someone else wrote that the WWHL episode was “the most unhinged” but that they loved it while another described the appearance as “hysterical.” Someone wrote, “Andy wants this episode to end. He looks sooooo uncomfortable☹️ #WWHL.” While they described Cohen as uncomfortable, another wrote that they thought he was “so annoyed.”

London Hughes Wrote on Social Media That She Was Invited Back to WWHL & Andy Cohen Was ‘So Sweet’ to Her

Comedian London Hughes appeared to have read some of the comments from fans about Cohen not inviting her back to the Clubhouse as she later tweeted, “Had the best time!!!! #WWHL Glad you all enjoyed!!! Andy was so sweet and has already invited me back, and Ubah is officially my New New York bestie!! We didn’t want the show to end 😩💕 @BravoWWHL.”

Ubah Hassan Fired Some Shots at Several of Her ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Co-Stars

Hassan had a fiery episode of “Watch What Happens Live” as she gave her candid opinions on several of her “Real Housewives of New York City” co-stars. In one segment, she was asked to share her thoughts on co-star Brynn Whitfield’s ex-fiancé, Gideon Lang-Laddie, and if she thought the two would get back together. Several of Whitfield’s castmates have made it clear on the show that they love Lang-Laddie and would like to see them back together.

“If she’s smart she should have…you know,” Hassan replied. “He’s great, I mean he is a little bit boring but boring is good. She’s a fun one, like you can’t be the same people.” In another portion of the talk show, Hassan accused Erin Lichy of stirring the pot and creating drama, especially in regards to her calling out Jenna Lyons for not flying coach with the rest of the ladies. She reiterated that during the “Ubah Hot and Not” game when she called Lichy a “s*** stirrer.”

Jessel Taank also came under fire from Hassan on a couple of occasions, when she called out Taank for the way she was speaking to her husband. At one point, Hassan said Taank “needs to be nicer to her husband,” Pavit Randhawa.

