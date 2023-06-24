New RHONY Star Reveals Encounter with Former Housewife Ramona Singer

The “Real Housewives of New York City” will reboot for its 14th season with an all-new cast and the new RHONY ladies have spilled on their past interactions with other Housewives, including longtime star Ramona Singer.

The new RHONY cast consists of Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The women spoke about whether other Housewives reached out to give advice about appearing on reality TV or to introduce themselves and Whitfield said that she spoke with Lisa Vanderpump, explaining to Cosmopolitan, “I knew her prior to the show because her daughter is my good friend. She said, be yourself and have fun. Just enjoy it.”

Lichy said her husband got a call from RHONJ husband Joe Gorga and that he gave “amazing” advice. “‘You better watch your wife! Better make sure it doesn’t go to her head!'” Lichy recounted. “He was like, ‘Get all the guys drunk, get them trashed!’ We were like, we don’t have that many guys.” Hassan said RHODubai’s Chanel Ayan told her, “Don’t go below the belt. With any human you interact with, don’t go to a place where you can hurt someone’s soul.” According to Page Six, Ayan and Hassan are cousins.

As for advice from former RHONY stars, Lichy said she and De Silva had lunch with Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally and it went really well. De Silva shared, “They all say the same thing: Be true to yourself because the audience will see right through you.”

Hassan said she met Ramona Singer and she was “so funny.” She added, “I love Ramona because… she’s Ramona!” She recounted, “We met at a lounge and she asks, ‘Are you married?’ and I said no and she was like, ‘Forget it after this show.’ You might think it was mean but it was hilarious. She’s f****** right. I tell boys now, you got to put a ring on it because my price is about to go up.”

The New RHONY Stars Said They Got Great Advice From Other Housewives, Including Lisa Vanderpump

Although many of the interactions with other Housewives were positive, a few of the new RHONY stars hinted that they had similar negative interactions with one Housewife in particular.

“I met someone who wasn’t very nice but I won’t say who,” De Silva told Cosmopolitan in a joint interview with her co-stars. “I think she was mean to a lot of people,” Lichy added. Lyons chimed in, “Yeah, she’s definitely… She’s salty.” None of the RHONY stars named the Housewife or said which franchise she was from.

In June 2023, RHONY alums Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan gave the new stars some advice as well. “Be true to yourself because the camera doesn’t lie,” the Countess shared with Bravo TV. “They just need to bring their big city game to the table,” she continued. “I wish them a lot of luck, because we’re hard people to follow.”

As for Morgan, she shared some words of caution: “If you start getting a little too heady and you think you’re it and you’re the show, [the viewers] don’t really like that.”

The Trailer for the New Season of RHONY Showed a Mix of Fun & Drama for the Cast

Fans got their first look at the RHONY reboot on May 15 when the trailer for the season dropped. It showed the women opening up about their lives, including Taank’s confessions about her relationship with her husband, as well as Lyons opening up about her journey coming out.

There is also drama hinted at in the trailer, including during a cast trip to a tropical locale where there is the hint that Lichy will be at her breaking point. “You’re trying to get everyone against me, it’s enough,” she said. Another clip showed De Silva saying, “Don’t confuse being a b**** with being honest.”

Cohen also teased the show on “Watch What Happens Live” on June 19 and said the WWHL staff saw the first 5 or 6 episodes and loved it. “They are beyond,” he gushed.

