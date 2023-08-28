Ariana Madix ‘Upset’ Over Former Bravo Star’s Comments

Ariana Madix is not happy with Bethenny Frankel and the “Vanderpump Rules” star didn’t hold back when asked about Frankel’s interview with Raquel Leviss.

Madix was a guest on her VPR co-star and best friend Scheana Shay’s podcast on August 25 and addressed some of Leviss’ comments from her three-part interview on Frankel’s “Just B” podcast. Shay asked Madix if she’d listened to the interview and Madix replied that she had read summaries of the podcast but it was three parts and too long to listen.

Madix told Shay that some of the comments made on the podcast had “impacted” her mental health, and said she had nothing against Leviss doing interviews but wasn’t happy about some of what was said. “I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with or anything bad about Rachel going on anything to do any interview, as she should,” Madix began. “Obviously she was going to at some point.”

“But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry,” Madix continued, then told Shay that she was actually more upset with Frankel than with Leviss.

Ariana Madix Said Bethenny Frankel’s Comments Made Her More Angry Than Raquel Leviss’

Madix said she understood that Leviss had chosen to believe some of the things Tom Sandoval had told her, so she couldn’t be that upset with her, but Frankel couldn’t say the same. “I always kind of feel like, I can kind of understand why [Leviss] put a lot of weight onto what was being told to her, so part of me was like, okay I get why maybe even though you should know better at this point that those things are not true, okay you’re choosing to believe him,” Madix told Shay.

“But then Bethenny is who I feel like should’ve known better and who actually I think upset me more in the things that were said,” Madix continued. She pointed to a podcast episode Frankel recorded after the interview, in which she said the RHONY alum claimed that Madix had forgiven Sandoval.

“I’m like, ‘Why are you speaking for me?'” Madix questioned. “First of all, I don’t know you, and you don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about lady.” The Something About Her co-owner said there were many comments made by Frankel that upset her.

Raquel Leviss Made a Lot of Claims About Ariana Madix During Her Podcast Interview with Bethenny Frankel

Leviss’ interview with Frankel was the first time the VPR star spoke out about her months-long affair with Sandoval since the season 10 reunion and her one-on-one interview afterward, both of which were filmed in March 2023.

During the three-part interview, Leviss made many claims about Madix and Sandoval’s relationship while the affair was going on, including that they weren’t an “authentic” couple and had been staying together for their brand and for the show.

Leviss also claimed that she and Madix weren’t best friends like it had been portrayed on the show and she considered Madix more of an “acquaintance” that she met through “Vanderpump Rules.”

