Ariana Madix’s Brother Jeremy Explains Sad Reason Why He Stopped Talking to Her

Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix, spoke out about his rift with the “Vanderpump Rules” star. Jeremy had Ariana’s back following her ex Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal in March 2023, but one year later the siblings are no longer speaking.

In an interview with Us Weekly posted on April 1, 2024, Jeremy revealed that his falling out with his sister was due to how Ariana allegedly treated his fiancée, Rachael.

“Why I haven’t been talking to my sister and Scandoval are two totally separate things,” Jeremy told the outlet. “I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jeremy Madix Said He Was Forced to Choose Between His Sister & His Fiancée

Jeremy explained that over time he began to see some “small microaggressive gestures” toward his fiancée which caused him to stop talking to Ariana. “I think that we’ve just been kind of letting it pass …. But I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?” he shared, before adding that he last tried to contact Ariana in late 2023.

“I reached out to her in December basically just saying, ‘I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon,’” he said. “Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried. I haven’t heard from her and I would love to hear from her when she can.”

Ariana has been extremely busy with work over the past few months. She is set to finish out her starring Broadway run in the musical “Chicago” this week. As of this writing, she has not commented on her brother’s story about their relationship.

The Madix siblings used to be extremely close. According to BravoTV.com, Ariana is seven years older than Jeremy. She previously shared that she has always been “really protective of him.”

“When I was 7 years old, I was blessed with a best friend, a teammate, and a protector in the form of the best little brother in the world. I love you so much, Jerbear,” she once wrote in a birthday post to her brother.

In February 204, Jeremy posted a photo dump to Instagram. The first photo was a throwback of him hugging his sister. Ariana responded to the post with “🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹.”

But during an appearance on the “Pump Rules” podcast in March 2024, Jeremy first hinted at trouble between him and his sister. “I would love to talk to my sister, but I haven’t heard from her in months,” he said.

Scheana Shay Shared the News of Jeremy Madix’s Engagement

Jeremy has appeared in over 30 episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” and is a longtime friend of many of the cast members. Ariana’s friend and co-star Scheana Shay shared news of Jeremy’s engagement on her Instagram story on March 31.

In the clip, Jeremy opened a bottle of champagne as he stood alongside his fiancée, Rachael.

“Alright, we’re popping bottles [because] you popped the question,” Shay can be heard saying to the couple. “Congrats, you two. ‘Fiancés’…It’s such a fun word to say.”

Shay tagged both Jeremy and Rachael in the Story with a “She Said Yes” sticker.

Other “Vanderpump Rules” stars who posted congratulatory messages to Jeremy include Kristen Doute, who shared a photo of him getting down on one knee on a pier by the ocean.

