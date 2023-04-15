Ariana Madix Spotted Kissing Someone New

Ariana Madix is living her best life following her split from Tom Sandoval. The “Vanderpump Rules” star is at Coachella with her friends and was even spotted locking lips with someone new.

On April 14, 2023, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Dayna Kathan shared a photo of herself kissing Madix on her Instagram Stories. Madix was wearing a pair of distressed denim shorts and a long-sleeved crop top while Kathan was in a white sports bra, a pair of loose-fitting jeans, and a bucket hat.

Some Fans Want Dayna Kathan Back on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The kiss between Madix and Kathan appeared to be a peck between friends, but it certainly got people talking.

The Instagram account FaceReality16 shared a screenshot of the kiss and fans reacted in the comments section. Most fans didn’t seem to care much about the kiss, but the post had many hoping to see Kathan’s return to the show. She previously appeared as a full-time star on season 8.

“I liked Dayna. They should bring her and Charlie back fulltime next season,” one person wrote.

“Bring Dayna Back to VPR!” another Instagram user echoed.

“I love kissing my bffs in the lips. Ariana I lubbb yeww,” a third comment read.

“I have a feeling in a month tom will be alone sitting there for the first time like .. w..t…f.. DID I DOOOO,” someone else added.

Madix and Sandoval had been together for nearly a decade. On March 1, 2023, Madix found out that Sandoval was having an affair with “Vanderpump Rules” star Raquel Leviss, thus ending Madix’s relationship with him.

Tom Sandoval Is at Coachella

Also on April 14, 2023, Us Weekly reported that Sandoval is also at Coachella. Although he hasn’t posted about attending the popular music festival, someone spotted him there wearing “a custom outfit with “T Sandy” inscribed on the left side of a black button-up shirt.”

In 2022, both Sandoval and Leviss were at Coachella with friends, and there have been rumors that the two actually hooked up while they were there.

The news that Sandoval was at Coachella came just hours after Leviss’ rep confirmed that she had checked into a mental health facility.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” a rep told Us Weekly in a statement.

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay’s lawyer also released a statement about Leviss’ decision to enter rehab. Leviss had previously filed a restraining order against Shay, claiming that Shay physically assaulted her in New York.

“We’re happy that she is getting the treatment she needs but none of this changes the fact that she abused the justice system to put forth false allegations against Scheana and she has never to this day publicly come out and apologized for all her lies,” Shay’s lawyer Neama Rahmani said in a statement sent to Heavy.

“We obviously recognize mental health is an important issue and wish Rachel all the best in her recovery, but we’d also like her to own up to her false allegations and publicly come out and acknowledge that she lied,” Rahmani added.

