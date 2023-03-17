Ariana Madix Debuts New Look Ahead of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping: PHOTO

Ariana Madix is still reeling from her sudden, shocking split from longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval, but she’s making some changes and taking part in some self-care to help get her through.

On March 17, 2023, TMZ shared photos of Madix, who appeared to dye her hair a lighter shade of blond. Additionally, she now has shorter hair and bangs. Madix waved to photogs and was all smiles in Los Angeles. The report indicates that she was heading out to meet up with a friend.

The new photos of Madix comes days after she released her very first statement about her now-ex-boyfriend having an affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

Ariana Madix Says She’s Gone Through Her ‘Darkest Hours’ Amid Her Split From Tom Sandoval

On March 16, 2023, Madix released a public statement on the cheating scandal that effectively ended her relationship with Sandoval — and completely changed her life.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” Madix wrote.

“To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so fucking lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run,” she added.

Madix’s friends have been doing various podcasts and speaking out on the situation that has rocked the Bravoverse for the past two weeks. On the March 16, 2023, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Madix’s pal — and Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend — Kristen Doute said that Sandoval has reached out to Madix, but his apology was not accepted.

“He was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology,” Doute told podcast host Nick Viall. “He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn’t validate him. He was blaming her,” she continued. Doute also said that Sandoval has refused to move out of the home that the two own together and that Madix is “scared” to be home alone with him. Madix’s pals have been taking shifts to ensure that she always has someone around when she needs them.

Ariana Madix Took a Trip to Mexico to Attend a Friend’s Wedding in March 2023

A little more than a week after Madix found out about Sandoval’s relationship with Leviss, she hopped on a plane and headed to Mexico. According to Entertainment Tonight, Madix attended a friend’s wedding in Oaxaca.

She appeared to be having a great time in photos that were shared online. Madix was seen dancing, smiling, and laughing, for the first time since the news broke.

Madix filmed some additional scenes of “Vanderpump Rules” with her friends, including Kristen Doute, who came back just to film briefly in light of “Scandoval.”

As far as what’s next for Madix, friends have said that she is taking things one day at a time. Meanwhile, the “Vanderpump Rules” crew is supposed to be filming the season 10 reunion — and Madix is expected to attend.

“Ariana is getting ready for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion. She’s preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it. She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in an article that was published on March 17, 2023.

“She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that’s all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It’s going to be wild,” the source added.

