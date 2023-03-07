Andy Cohen Shares Major Details About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Andy Cohen was back on the radio on March 6, 2023, after a crazy weekend in the Bravo world. On March 3, 2023, news broke that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” fame had split and that Sandoval was having a secret affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Cohen first reacted to the news on Twitter, sharing the red light emoji as if to send out an alert to the Bravoverse. He later shared a video on his Instagram Stories, sharing his thoughts on everything that’s been reported up until that point. “I’m as riveted and upset and thinking about this Scandoval as all of you,” he said on March 4, 2023.

When he was back on Radio Andy on Monday, Cohen confirmed that Bravo has been filming the aftermath of Sandoval and Madix’s split and that the footage will air on season 10. He also said that the taping of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion would take place in “about two weeks.”

“This is a reunion that’s going to be… I’m girding my loins,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are Expected to Attend the Reunion

Since the news broke, fans have been waiting to hear more details from the cast and any other breadcrumbs that may trickle out from the bombshell affair. What many fans seem excited for is the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, during which Cohen is expected to get some answers from Sandoval and Leviss.

When a fan asked Cohen if he thought Sandoval and Leviss would be at the reunion, he responded, “I do, yeah they’re coming. I believe they’ll be there, yes I do.”

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss have publicly addressed the cheating rumors, though Sandoval did release a statement, asking people not to take their anger out on his business because it affects other people and their livelihoods, not just him.

“Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. Im so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners,” he said, adding that he’d be addressing the other things at a later time and offering an apology to the public. “Sorry for everything,” he wrote.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are Likely Still Together

Sources have told Page Six that Sandoval and Leviss have been carrying on se secret relationship “for months” and “want to be together.”

On his radio show, Cohen also said that he believes that Sandoval and Leviss are still an item despite the drama surrounding their relationship at present time.

“It is my understanding that they are still [together]. But I can’t say that as fact – that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence,” he added.

Hours later, TMZ shared photos of Sandoval going into Leviss’ apartment just days after the bombshell report dropped, which suggests that Cohen’s instincts are correct, though Sandoval’s rep told the outlet that his client was there only to film.

Cohen went on to say that he can’t really get over how the people within the “Vanderpump Rules” family “only screw within their own group.”

“This is a self-feeding ecosystem that has been going… it is a regenerating ecosystem that feeds with in itself. Starfish. And it’s been going on for years and years, even before we met any of them on the show,” Cohen added. He gives a lot of credit to Lisa Vanderpump for seeing something within the group of people that she had originally hired to work at SUR because they have made reality television gold.

