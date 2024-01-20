Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop Hit With New Setbacks: Report

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix have been hit with more delays in opening their long-awaited sandwich shop, Something About Her.

For more than two years, the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars have been working on their female-themed West Hollywood sandwich shop, but there is still no grand opening in sight.

Furthermore, new photos show proof of additional setbacks for the bar stars—with some of the progress even going backward.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Something About Her Sign & Yellow Awing Are Now Gone

Fans have been following the progress of Something About Her on social media. In the past, Madix and Maloney posted photos and videos shot inside the fully decorated sandwich shop. But activity on the SAH TikTok page has been pretty much dead since August 2023. The last post in August was titled “Perfection takes time.”

At the time, the shop appeared near complete and boasted a yellow and white striped awning and a sign out front. But according to The Sun in January 2024, the grand opening has since “put on hold.” In addition, the sign and awning are no longer out front, as seen in photos posted by the outlet. An insider told the site that the awning was taken down due to issues with city permits.

The source also claimed there are a lot of “staged scenes” set at the still unopened sandwich shop for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, which is set to premiere on January 30. “It’s actually not even close to opening. But Ariana and Katie have been teasing the store as if it’s opening, like, tomorrow,” the insider added.

Some fans have become frustrated by the delays, especially since the duo did a big merch drop in early 2023 and another just in time for the holidays.

“It does not take this long to open a business. Please stop selling merch until it is open,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“More merch – still no sandwiches…We’re being played for fools. 🤔,” another agreed.

“The shop not being open yet is fine. but maybe post progress updates or anything remotely related to the actual business other than being dark and then showing up asking for money,” another chimed in.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Want to Open Multiple Locations of Something About Her

In November 2023, during the “Sur’Ving Up the Latest With Vanderpump Rules” panel at BravoCon, Maloney teased that the sandwich shop would open “soon.” She also talked about the permit problems due to changes on North Roberston Drive, where the shop is located.

“It’s unimaginable like how many hoops you have to jump through and how much red tape there actually is, especially in West Hollywood,” she said. “It’s like, they’re sticklers so it’s just been inspection after inspection and things that pop up so it’s like, we’re right now getting a new water heater. That’s the update. Some final things that have popped up in the eleventh hour.”

With the sandwich shop still in limbo, Madix has been busy with a stint on “Dancing With the Stars.” She followed that up with a role on Broadway in the musical “Chicago.” Still, she has big plans for the still-unopened sandwich shop.

“I think we’re both hoping that Something About Her can be a smashing success and to be able to open other locations. And to just be able to kind of grow that brand and that business as much as we can,” Madix told Forbes in November.

Maloney said something similar months earlier on the “So Bad It’s Good with Ryan Baily” podcast. “There [are] obviously bigger goals for [the business],” she said in May 2023. “Because it’s this one location, but obviously the goal is to have multiple locations.”

