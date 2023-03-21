Is Ariana Madix Already Dating Someone New?

Following the March 20, 2023, release of the “Vanderpump Rules” mid-season trailer, the internet lit up with comments about Ariana Madix possibly dating someone new.

Just weeks after news broke that the reality star had ended her longterm relationship with Tom Sandoval due to his infidelity, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Madix was with an unfamiliar guy in one scene in the trailer. Not only were the two hanging out together, but they actually went skinny dipping together.

As it turns out, the guy in the video is just a friend — and he’s gay. Brett Kenyon made a TikTok to reveal that he’s not a new love interest in Madix’s life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brett Kenyon Says Bravo Fans Went ‘Crazy’ After Seeing Him With Ariana Madix

In his TikTok, Kenyon made it clear that he’s #TeamAriana, even though he isn’t romantically into her.

“It’s me, hi, I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so glad we could clear that up,” he said in a video uploaded to the platform on March 20, 2023. “Make sure you guys support my friend’s show on Wednesdays on Bravo called ‘Vanderpump Rules’ if you’ve never heard of it and have been living under a rock for the past five years,” he added.

In a subsequent video shared on TikTok, Kenyon said that his inbox was full of messages after the trailer aired.

“Me watching Bravo fans go crazy this morning over the scene of me naked in the pool with Ariana, not knowing that I’m [nail painting emoji],” he wrote over the video, using a popular meme of Pedro Pascal eating a sandwich.

Madix has been spending quality time with family and friends since she ended things with Sandoval. On March 1, 2023, she found out that he’d been having an affair with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss.

On March 16, 2023, she released a public statement thanking everyone for their support.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Ariana Madix Was Spotted at a Comedy Club Post-Split & Sources Say She’s Doing ‘Okay’

Madix stepped out publicly for the first time since news of the scandal broke, performing on March 18, 2023, at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

“From the smile on her face and the little dance she did while walking out on stage, she appeared a little surprised but super appreciative of all the fan support,” a source told the outlet of Madix’s appearance. “And judging from the audience’s excitement for Ariana, it was evident that the majority of people showed up to see her… She seemed happy to have a fun night where there was absolutely no mention of ‘Scandoval,'” the source added.

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that Madix is in a good place despite the bombshell affair that completely changed her life.

“Ariana knows she’ll be more than OK. She has her whole life ahead of her and knows she has so much to look forward to,” the source explained.

After the world learned about Scandoval, production sprung into action to film the fallout and those scenes will be edited in to season 10, which is currently airing. Fans will get to see the aftermath of what went down between Madix and Sandoval and will get a look into how things played out for the rest of the cast.

