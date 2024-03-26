Bartender Featured on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Makes Several Claims After Episode Airs

The bartender, Jessica, also known as Jess, featured on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 8, is speaking out.

On March 24, Jess took to TikTok to discuss her time filming the Bravo series. In the upload, she noted that she was identified as Tom Sandoval‘s friend on season 11, episode 8. She stated, however, that she does not have a friendship with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer. She said she was hired to provide her services as a bartender.

“I’m credited as Tom’s friend, which is really funny. Because Tom hired me to work at this party. I was there to bartend. I was doing a job. But what’s really funny, is I never got paid. I was never paid for my hours of labor at this party. Never paid,” said the bartender.

She also stated that she had temporarily worked for Sandoval as his assistant.

“Before this, I’d actually subbed as an assistant for him. And I never got paid for that either. And my friend also subbed as an assistant for Tom. Also never got paid,” said the TikTok user.

Heavy reached out to Sandoval’s representative for comment but received no reply.

Tom Sandoval’s Former Assistant Spoke About His Party in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Sandoval’s former assistant, Ann Maddox, discussed his party in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 8, on the March 20 episode of her podcast, “We signed an NDA.” She stated she was surprised when Jess “was labeled Tom’s friend” during the party scene. Maddox explained that she is friends with Jess. She also shared that her friend “works at a bar during the day” and shares bartending videos on her TikTok account.

In addition, Maddox referenced that she was tasked to clean the aftermath of the party.

“When he first asked me to clean like that, I was a little bit like, ‘That’s kind of not in my job description.’ But I was like, ‘But I like cleaning so I’ll do it anyways.’ And then you kind of just keep getting asked, so you keep doing it,” explained the podcast host.

She also stated that being Sandoval’s assistant “totally felt like nannying” a toddler.

Tom Sandoval Discussed His Former Assistant in a March 2024 Episode of His Podcast

Sandoval acknowledged that Maddox did clean for him when she was his assistant in the March 22 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom,” with Tom Schwartz.

“One of the main jobs she does is she tidies up and cleans up. Helps set up for parties. Helps clean up after parties. And if not, I hire a maid to come in. So it’s never an issue,” said Sandoval.

During the “Everybody Loves Tom” episode, Schwartz and Sandoval briefly discussed the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed on March 16. Sandoval stated that the reunion “was very emotional.” He also teased that fans can expect something “very different” to occur towards the end of the reunion.

In addition, Schwartz suggested that Sandoval had an easier time at the season 11 reunion compared to what happened last year. As fans are aware, a majority of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast confronted Sandoval for his affair with his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, during the show’s season 10 reunion.