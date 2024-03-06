‘Winter House’ Star Katie Flood Reacts to Tom Schwartz’s Rumored Girlfriend

“Winter House” star Katie Flood is reacting to news about her former fling Tom Schwartz‘s rumored girlfriend.

On March 5, the official Instagram account for the publication Page Six uploaded a post about rumors circulating that Schwartz may be dating University of Oregon alum Sophia Skoro, 23, after filming TikTok videos together. Flood, who had a romantic connection with Schwartz while filming “Winter House” season 3, took to the post’s comments section.

“At least her name isn’t Katie 😂👏,” wrote Flood, in reference to Schwartz’s hesitation to date individuals who share his ex-wife, Katie Maloney‘s first name.

Katie Flood Discussed Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz in December 2023

In a December 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Flood briefly mentioned her friendship with Schwartz. She stated that she was attracted to him because of his “quirky” personality. The “Below Deck: Mediterranean” star also said she and Schwartz have a platonic relationship, despite their romantic moments on “Winter House,” filmed at the beginning of 2023.

“We’re definitely friends. I think we definitely have a very flirtatious and cheeky relationship,” said Flood.

She also suggested she is glad she and Schwartz did not attempt to have an established romantic relationship.

“I will say I’m really happy we managed to keep it very light,” said Flood.

Schwartz made similar comments about his dynamic with Flood during a January 2024 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that he and his former “Winter House” castmate “are still really good friends.”

“We text each other. We hang out. But we’re not dating,” said Schwartz.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star also stated that he regretted having an adverse reaction to Flood and his ex-wife sharing the same first name.

“I was falling apart in that moment in life,” explained the 41-year-old. “Anyways, I’m so honored that she’s in my life.”

Schwartz also stated that he was single.

Tom Schwartz Mentioned His Romance With Jo Wenberg in February 2024

During a February 2024 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Schwartz discussed his brief romance with hairstylist Jo Wenberg, which will be featured on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. He stated that he believed he and Wenberg’s romance “was not sustainable given [his] mental state of being.” While he did not clarify what caused his mental state to worsen, he began spending more time with Wenberg following his close friend Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal.

“I don’t know if I was equipped to be in a committed, conventional relationship,” said Schwartz.

He then stated he “was in a very weird place” while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 during the summer of 2023.

Katie Maloney Discussed Tom Schwartz’s Relationship With Katie Flood in December 2023

Maloney shared her thoughts about her ex-husband’s relationship with Flood on “Winter House” during a December 2023 interview on the “Off the Vine” podcast. She stated that she was supportive of Schwartz when it came to his love life.

“I’m rooting for him. I want him to find happiness,” said Maloney.

She stated that she did tease Schwartz about Flood’s first name.

“I was like, ‘Another Katie? Well I’m Katie number one,'” said Maloney with a laugh.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.