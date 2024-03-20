VPR Star Says She & Tom Sandoval Nearly Had a Sexual Encounter With a SUR Employee

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute opened up about a moment from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, as reported by BravoTV.com.

During the March 19 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” alongside Scheana Shay, Doute stated that she and Sandoval nearly had a sexual encounter with a SUR employee, who did not appear on “Vanderpump Rules.” The “Valley” star stated that the unnamed individual approached her to have the encounter because she wanted to better Doute’s relationship with Sandoval. As fans are aware, Doute and Sandoval were in a six-year-long relationship until 2013.

“One time when I worked at SUR, we had a girl, not on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ [who] decided because Tom Sandoval and I had such a sexless relationship that she would try to, like, make him want me again. And so we went to the Belmont. She was, like, hitting on me. And, like, smacking my butt,” recalled Doute.

The 41-year-old then stated that she did not appreciate how Sandoval handled the situation.

“Eventually, she and I started, like, messing around in order for him to get excited. And he just wanted to hook up with her. And she was like, ‘No, no, no,'” said Doute.

Shay interjected that she believed “threesome in a relationship are never a good idea.”

Tom Sandoval Discussed Ariana Madix’s Sexual Encounter With Lala Kent in December 2023

During a December 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Sandoval stated that he nearly had a sexual encounter with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and their castmate Lala Kent. The reality television personality noted that Madix and Kent’s intimate interaction in Sandoval’s car was discussed during “Vanderpump Rules” season 7. According to Sandoval, he was encouraged to also be a participant. The Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras singer said he declined to do so because he felt self-conscious about his appearance and was “overly caffeinated.”

“I wasn’t very sexually active during that time either. And I didn’t feel sexy. And, like, I was not about to have like anybody see me naked at that point in time,” continued Sandoval. “There was like, ‘Why don’t you do this and do this?’ And I was just like, ‘I can’t.'”

Ariana Madix Spoke About Her Encounter With Lala Kent in 2019

In an April 2019 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Madix suggested she was interested in having Sandoval join her and Kent during their sexual encounter.

“She kind of initiated some things happening. I was behind Tom. So I was kind of, like, grabbing him. I’m looking at him in the rearview mirror — that’s when I feel like I started to really sober up. Because I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’ Obviously, Lala is super hot. So I was like, ‘Are we, three, going to — because that sounds [expletive] great,’” said Madix.

She then explained she did not want to put Kent into a sexual situation with Sandoval, as she was dating her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

“Because I sobered up, I kind of thought, like, ‘Actually, she has a boyfriend. I think that if I kind of like kind of pressured this to happen, I think she’s way more drunk than I am. I would feel really bad pushing that.’ I think that’s not what she wanted,” said Madix.

Madix also stated that she was not opposed to having a sexual encounter with Sandoval and another individual.

“I still to this day would really, you know — Tom and I and somebody who is like hot that would be fun,” stated the 38-year-old.

Tom Schwartz Discussed Tom Sandoval’s New Love Interest

Sandoval and Madix broke up after she found out about his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023. Sandoval is currently dating model Victoria Lee Robinson. In a February 2024 interview with “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Sandoval’s castmate and close friend, Tom Schwartz, shared his thoughts about Robinson.

“I have chilled with her. She is absolutely lovely. Obviously, devastatingly good looking. Super successful. And she is very charming. I approve on all levels,” said Schwartz.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.