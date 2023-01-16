Fans Criticize ‘Entitled’ Charter Guests on ‘Below Deck’

Throughout the seasons and franchises in the “Below Deck” world, viewers have seen every type of guest, from the calm and quiet groups to the hard-partying vacationers. The current guests on “Below Deck” season 10 have been criticized by a lot of fans on social media and accused of being too demanding and critical.

The guests for the 4th charter of the season were Karan Bakshi, his wife Kamna Kapoor Bakshi and several of their friends. Bakshi is a business owner in Northern Virginia, Captain Sandy Yawn explained at the preference sheet meeting, where she shared that they love spicy food and cigars.

However, during the episode, the guests appeared to be very demanding, especially with the food. They repeatedly complained that the food was too bland and “disgusting,” and Kamna Bakshi was even seen asking for a napkin to spit out her chorizo. The crew members complained about the guests to themselves and in their confessionals, with stewardess Hayley De Sola Pinto saying that the guests “seem to have an issue with pretty much everything.”

As the episode was airing, fans flooded social media to criticize the guests, with many of them trolling the group for smoking their cigars backward. “These guests are HORRIBLE,” someone shared on Reddit. “And them smoking cigars without cutting them, and backward says everything you need to know about them.”

The ‘Below Deck’ Charter Guests Were Criticized on Social Media for Being ‘Entitled’

“Below Deck” fans ripped into the charter guests on Reddit and Twitter, with one person writing, “OMG those guests were not nice people. I get that it’s edited but they seemed like right entitled d***heads.” Another blasted them as, “disgusting, entitled and low class” and called out one guest for yelling that she was hungry “like she’s a four year old.”

One person called them “total losers” while someone took to Twitter to write, “These guests on #belowdeck are beyond obnoxious. You’re on a freaking luxury yacht, a*******. I hardly think you’re starving. Money can’t buy class…”

Former ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Chief Stew Katie Flood Recently Shared That the Guests on the Show Are ‘Trash’ Compared to Real Guests

During a live episode of “Total Ship Show,” Malia White’s podcast, former “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Katie Flood spoke about the difference between the charter guests on the show and those from the off-screen yachting world.

Flood said the guests aren’t a good representation of typical charter guests and that “they’re trash on the show.” White, who was a bosun on “Below Deck Med,” laughed at Flood’s “harsh” comments but agreed with her former co-star.

Former “Below Deck” bosun and first officer Eddie Lucas also made similar comments in a recent interview with The Baltimore Banner as he said normally charter guests just relax more instead of doing constant theme parties and drinking. He said that producers will encourage guests to be “vocal” about issues they have but that nothing is scripted.

