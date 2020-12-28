This Hit Bravo Show Is Getting a Spinoff

Fans of Below Deck won’t have to wait for a new set of charters to take off for a new season. Below Deck has created a new spinoff series, Below Deck Galley Talk. The new show will reunite both Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean cast members as they spill some galley secrets.

Probably going to regret most of what I said but had a great time talking shit with @Conconarias while watching #BelowDeck on the NEW series #GalleyTalk premiering Friday @ 7/6c on @BravoTV! pic.twitter.com/6hIVr4hpj8 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) December 28, 2020

The former Below Deck cast members are paired up and watch the new season of Below Deck together. The duos will give their two cents on all the drama, boatmances, and guest mishaps. Below Deck Galley Talk premieres Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7pm ET/PT on Bravo, per the Daily Dish.

The Below Deck spinoff will include former Below Deck cast members Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain with deckhand Connie Arias. Brother and sister deckhand and stewardess Kelley Johnson and Amy Johnson will also appear on the series. As for the Below Deck Med crew, fans can expect to see best deckhand friends Colin Macy-O’Toole and Bobby Giancola react to some cringy moments, as well as former stewardess Anastasia Surmava and deckhand Alex Radcliffe. Josiah Carter and Julia d’Albert Pusey will also share their thoughts, per the Daily Dish.

The Below Deck Cast Members Have Shown Their Excitement

Bravo announced the new spinoff series on Monday, December 28, and all the cast members are getting in the mood. Colin Macy-O’Toole – who appeared on seasons 3 and 4 as a fan favorite deckhand on Below Deck Med – showed off his excitement with a rap. Bravo tweeted Macy-O’Toole rapping for over a minute about what fans can expect from the new series.

Kate Chastain also shared the news by posting a promo clip for the new series. She added the caption, “Probably going to regret most of what I said but had a great time talking s*** with Connie Arias while watching #BelowDeck on the NEW series #GalleyTalk premiering Friday @ 7/6c on @BravoTV!” Macy-O’Toole replied, “Woo hoo! Can’t wait!”

Below Deck Fans Are Also Looking Forward to Galley Talk

Below Deck has been a fan favorite since it first premiered in 2013. Since then, it has expanded to Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans seem to be just as eager for a new spinoff with some past Below Deck fan favorite crew members.

Fans replied to Chastain’s Twitter announcement with excitement. “I’ll definitely be putting this on my reminder calendar!! HIP HOP HURRAY,” one user tweeted. Another added, “Thank goodness – we need a new, good show.” One fan chimed in saying, “What an awesome idea!!!! I’m so excited!”

While fans are looking forward to the show, some are bummed that not all the Below Deck cast members will make an appearance. One fan noted that Captain Lee Rosbach – the OG Below Deck captain – will not be giving his two cents on the show. A user tweeted, “I am so looking forward to this! I only wish they could have talked Capt Lee into joining, I’d have died happy to hear his take on things as they appeared.” None of the current Below Deck cast members are on Galley Talk, and since Captain Lee is the captain of the newest season, he won’t be sharing his thoughts.

READ NEXT: Katie Maloney-Schwartz Throws Shade at Real Housewife