Chef Ben Robinson Shares Kate Chastain Baby Bump Photo

Kate Chastain’s due date is fast approaching and the “Below Deck” alum and her former co-star chef Ben Robinson showed off her baby bump in a few photos posted in April 2023.

Chastain’s due date is May 8, 2023, and she shared a couple of photos of herself at the week 36 mark on Twitter. “Week 36: ultrasound waiting rooms should have recliners,” she wrote on April 7 along with two photos of herself sitting in the waiting room chairs in a green dress that showed off her baby bump.

Week 36: ultrasound waiting rooms should have recliners pic.twitter.com/iRSkFDuh5F — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) April 7, 2023

A few days later, her close friend and former co-star Ben Robinson posted a photo of her in the same dress standing next to him. He wrote, “Who knew that Kate Chastain and I would be the same weight one day… But to be fair I have been hitting the gym! Please wish my great friend @kate_chastain an easy delivery and a healthy beautiful baby! I am so proud of who you have become and the mother you will soon be❤️.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kate Chastain Is Very Close With Chef Ben Robinson & Captain Lee Rosbach, Who Both Shared They Would Be There for Her & Her Baby

Robinson is very close with Chastain and the two even live in the same building. While speaking with Brandi Glanville on her podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Robinson said that his girlfriend would make a great babysitter for Chastain’s baby. The former “Below Deck” chief stew hasn’t revealed the identity of her baby’s father and told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” that she’d be raising her baby solo.

“I’m doing it solo and perhaps with some help, but I’m happy to do it alone,” she shared at the time. In addition to Robinson and his girlfriend, Chastain is also very close with her former “Below Deck” captain, Captain Lee Rosbach.

Chastain said that Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne will be like grandparents to her baby, “like it or not,” she joked with ET Online. “Captain Lee, the only thing he said is, ‘I don’t do diapers,’ but I was like, babysitting is still in?!” she shared.

Kate Chastain Shared That She Wants to Keep Some Aspects of Her Pregnancy Private

I waddle now pic.twitter.com/A8lPopEnfT — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) March 31, 2023

Chastain told ET in the same interview that she wasn’t planning to get pregnant but she’d been hoping it would happen and said her baby is a “happy miracle.” The former chief stew didn’t reveal if she’s expecting a boy or girl and said she was going to be leaving some details of her pregnancy private.

She told the publication that it was no longer just about her and she wanted to be able to control the information online about her unborn son or daughter. “My unborn child, one day, will have access to the internet and will be able to Google, and I just feel like it’s not just my information to share,” she shared.

Chastain has shown some photo updates of her growing baby bump over the last months, joking on March 31, “I waddle now.” On March 12, Chastain, a self-proclaimed Bravo superfan, wrote on Twitter, “Week 32 of pregnancy: I am so tired of treating my body like a childcare temple of health. I can’t wait to have just one night where I can treat my body like this place,” she accompanied the caption with a photo of the back alley at SUR restaurant from “Vanderpump Rules.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’