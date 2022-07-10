Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor May Have Baby News ‘Soon’

Brittany Cartwright has a plan for her second baby and news may be coming sooner rather than later.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star has been working hard to get her pre-pregnancy body back. As the new Jenny Craig spokesperson, Cartwright is dedicated to seeing the journey through — and reaching her new goal of dropping 40 pounds.

However, with her son turning 1 in April 2022, Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor have already given expanding their family some serious thought.

“I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want. So we will probably end up with three,” Cartwright told E! News in April 2021. And it sounds like she’s ready to give Cruz a sibling.

Cartwright Wants to Have a Baby in 2023

Although she’s not planning on getting pregnant soon, she recently revealed that she plans on having another baby in 2023. On the July 1, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright revealed that she and Taylor will be having a second baby in the new year.

When Shay asked the mother of one when she’s planning on having another baby, Cartwright responded, “Soon. I mean, not soon soon. I just lost all this weight, I got have my body for a minute. But, I’d say, in 2023 for sure. So, after January.”

“And then, yeah, and then I’m definitely ready for baby number two. And Jax just wants two but if I have another boy, I’m gonna try for a girl. I might end up with all three boys,” she added. “But we’ll see.”

Cartwright said that she’s not sure if she will have a third if she has a girl next. “It depends,” she said. She went on to say that she has no idea how she’s going to handle being a mom of two — or more kids — because it’s “a lot of work.”

Taylor Previously Shared That He & Cartwright Are Ready to Expand Their Family

In June 2022, Taylor did a Q&A on his Instagram Stories and was asked about his future family plans.

“Will you and Brit try for baby #2 soon?” someone asked.

“Yes,” he responded, adding, “when is the question. We want them close though.”

On the June 13, 2022, episode of the “Betches Moms” podcast, Cartwright admitted that she misses “being pregnant.”

“I’m definitely ready for another one. Soon. … I want my kids to be close enough in age where they can go to school together and be friends together and not hate each other too much,” she said.

During her time on the “Scheananigans” podcast, Cartwright opened up about being a mom and how much she loves it.

“Every single day Cruz is doing something new and it’s so fun. I love being a mom. It’s the best part of my life,” Cartwright said. She also talked about how much fun it was to see Cruz in Disney World for the first time and how much joy it brought her to see him taking it all in.

