Brittany Cartwright Called Out Over ‘Cringe’ Holiday Video

Brittany Cartwright got into the holiday spirit with a Grinch-inspired video on Instagram this week but many fans ridiculed the former “Vanderpump Rules” star for the clip.

The video, which was an ad for Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” movie lineup, saw Cartwright dressed as the Grinch recreating some scenes from Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch. She captioned the video, “I’m sure you can tell what my favorite Christmas movie is! Make sure to tune into Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch tomorrow Dec 3rd at 7:15 pm and watch @25Days of Christmas December 1-25 on @Freeform #25DaysofChristmas #sponsored.”

The video came a couple of days after Cartwright’s husband Jax Taylor posted another video with their take on the holiday classic “Home Alone.” That video received mixed reactions, including a lot of positive comments from fans who said their son Cruz, acting in the clip as Kevin McCallister, was looking very “cute” and “adorable.”

Many Fans Ridiculed Brittany Cartwright for Her ‘Cringe’ Portrayal of the Grinch in Her Instagram Comments & on Reddit

Cartwright’s video was ridiculed by many fans, both in her Instagram comments and on Reddit. Someone commented on her post, “The cringe level is so high,” with many others agreeing that the video was extremely “cringey.”

A few other people begged, “Make it stop,” while someone else asked, “Wtf did I just watch.” Over on Reddit, someone pointed out, “I must have missed the scene in the movie where the grinch twerks.” Others called it “Really bad.”

Brittany Cartwright Posted a Holiday Photo With Jax Taylor Recently Amid Speculation From Some Fans That the Couple Was Going Through a Difficult Time

Despite the criticism toward this clip, Cartwright’s recent holiday picture with Taylor sparked a flood of compliments for the former VPR star as she showed off her figure. The photo, posted on November 29, showed Cartwright in the same red leather miniskirt and white sweater as in the Grinch video while Taylor sported a Santa hat.

Fans complimented Cartwright on her weight loss as the former VPR star previously shared that she lost over 40 pounds as an ambassador for Jenny Craig.

There were also a lot of comments from fans who were surprised to see the couple together after rumors began circulating that they had split. The Sun reported in November 2022 that fans had been wondering about Taylor and Cartwright’s marriage due to the lack of photos together posted by the couple in the last few months.

Some fans had also pointed out that Cartwright traveled to Kentucky without Taylor. The former SUR bartender stayed back in Los Angeles and revealed on Instagram Live that he “needed” the break from his family, according to The Sun.

Many of the top comments on Cartwright’s Instagram post were from fans who were surprised that the couple wasn’t divorced and while the mother of one didn’t address that speculation, the holiday photo of the couple spoke for itself.

