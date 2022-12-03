Fans React to Jax Taylor’s ‘Disturbing’ Video

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright showed off their son’s acting chops in a small video clip they posted recreating the iconic film “Home Alone.”

Taylor shared the short video on his Instagram on November 30, writing, “Starring baby Cruz as Kevin McCallister Make sure to tune into Home Alone tomorrow Dec 1st at 6:00 pm and watch @25days of Christmas December 1-25 on @freeform #25DaysofChristmas #sponsored.”

The video showed Taylor, Cartwright and Cruz acting out some scenes from “Home Alone” along with the intro text, “Baby Cruz is home alone, after watching Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas!” They included Cruz leaving Christmas tree ornaments on the floor for Taylor, playing an intruder, to step on, and getting pranked while climbing the stairs after Cruz.

Cartwright commented on the video, “I keep watching it and it gets cuter and cuter each time lol” with a red heart emoji.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Jax Taylor’s ‘Home Alone’-Inspired Clip, With Some Calling It ‘Adorable’ While Others Said It Was ‘Cringe’

Reactions from fans were mixed, with the comments on Taylor’s post receiving a lot of sweet messages about the video. Several people said it was so adorable and Cruz was very cute in the video. However, it was a different story on Reddit, where many people trolled Taylor over the video, with one person writing, “I honestly can’t believe it’s real.”

There were a lot of people who described it as “cringe,” including one who wrote, “This is so cringe. Jax mimicking an attentive husband at the end is hilarious.” Someone else said it was “so f****** cringy” and another said they felt “second hand embarrassment” from watching.

One person wrote, “YO WTF WAS THAT?! …hoooooly s***. I feel gross.” One person summarized, “Disturbing. All of it – Jax’s acting, using baby to get paid, Bratney’s turned up accent, sound effects…”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Recently Spent a Weekend in Palm Springs With Their Son as Well as Lala Kent, Kent’s Daughter & Her Mother

Taylor, Cartwright and their son Cruz recently went on a getaway weekend with their former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent, her daughter Ocean and her mother Lisa Burningham. The group rented an Airbnb in Palm Springs, California, the weekend of November 18, Kent shared on her podcast “Give Them Lala.”

She said that her mother found out on the last day of their trip that someone had gone through Kent’s car. Burningham’s ring was taken, along with her vehicle registration, Kent said. She revealed that every nook and cranny of the vehicle had been looked at by the suspects.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star then shared that Taylor and Cartwright’s vehicle had also been broken into but luckily nothing had been taken from them. Kent said a neighbor came by and asked if they’d been targeted too and then shared that they saw the individuals on their Ring camera ransacking their vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Kent described the ordeal as “terrifying.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’