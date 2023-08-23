Brittany Cartwright’s Mother Expresses Concern About Jax Taylor’s New Project

In August 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor revealed that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, are opening a Los Angeles sports bar, which will be known as Jax’s Studio City. Taylor and Cartwright shared information about Jax’s Studio City during an August 2023 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” alongside Cartwright’s mother, Sherri Cartwright. Taylor stated he hopes to have the establishment ready for customers “before college football” begins. He also asserted that while he is passionate about the project, he will not “be married to it” and suggested he will prioritize his wife and their son, Cruz, 2. Cartwright then asked her mother to share her opinion about Taylor “opening this sports bar.” Her mother replied that she did not like the idea when she first found out about the project. She explained she is concerned about the state of Taylor and Cartwright’s marriage once the bar opens.

“[Taylor] told me in the years past that opening a bar, get a divorce, so I was not happy with it,” said Cartwright’s mother.

When Taylor acknowledged that he is under the impression that individuals with bars rarely have “a happy marriage,” his wife replied, “See, that’s why she’s terrified.” The father of one interjected that he thinks his marriage will not be affected by the bar, as the establishment is “a family affair.” Cartwright then asked her mother if Taylor’s response quelled her anxiety about the situation.

“A little. Maybe I’m going to keep very close tabs on Jax to see how he’s doing with this process,” replied Taylor’s mother-in-law.

Jax Taylor Shared That Stepping Away From Reality Television Improved His Marriage

Taylor, who will appear in the upcoming E! News reality series, “House of Villains,” spoke about his time away from “Vanderpump Rules” in a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly. As fans are aware, Taylor and Cartwright left the Bravo show in 2020. According to Taylor, their marriage strengthened after they stepped away from reality television. He explained that their entire relationship had been on camera as Cartwright immediately joined “Vanderpump Rules” when they began dating in 2015.

“I needed that break, mentally, I try to find the silver lining in this but I definitely needed it,” said Taylor. “I needed to just kind of reconnect with my wife a little bit, because we never really – since we’ve been together, we haven’t been – we’ve only been on the show together, she’s never seen me when we haven’t been on the show, so it was nice to take a break and reconnect a little bit, and without television, so that was nice.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Revealed They Would Like to Expand Their Family Soon

While speaking to Us Weekly, Taylor also shared that he and his wife plan on having another child in 2024. He shared that they would like to start trying to conceive around September 2023. He also clarified he does not want more than two children.

“God gave me two hands for two kids,” quipped Taylor.

Cartwright shared similar comments in a June 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that she is “definitely baby crazy.”

“Jax and I have already talked about it. Like I want to spend the summer having fun, then I’m ready to try for number 2,” said the 34-year-old.

She also shared that she believed her and Taylor’s relationship has been back on track after welcoming Cruz in April 2021.

“I feel like sometimes in the beginning, whenever you first have a kid, it can be like everything is about the kid, so sometimes you put your relationship on the backburner, so we are really trying to kind of work on that. I feel like we have gotten so much better,” said the mother of one.