Jax Taylor Teases His TV Comeback in New Video

Jax Taylor was pumped at a recent fan event. During an appearance at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on June 30, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star promised to “bring it” when he returns to reality TV.

Taylor is reportedly set to be part of an eight-episode “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff focused on OG cast members’ grown-up lives in the valley, according to Deadline. Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, are rumored to be on the cast as well as their friend and former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Kristen Doute.

Jax Taylor Said He’s “Ready to Be Back”

Taylor was an original cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” when it debuted in 2013. The former SUR bartender, who exited the Bravo reality show in 2020, has long said he was happy to be out of the reality TV world.

“I cannot tell you how happy I am not to be part of that show anymore,” he told the “Daddy Issues” podcast in April 2021. “It’s weight that’s lifted off me that I don’t have to be that person….that douchebag, that villain, that guy. …The only thing I’m gonna miss about it is the paycheck.”

But during his Atlantic City appearance in June 2023, Taylor had a change of tune. “It’s been two years since I’ve been back, but I’m ready to be back and I’m gonna bring it,” he said in a video posted by Best of Bravo. “I promise you I will bring it. To the people who — I’m probably saying too much right now – the people who need to be brought it to, I will bring it.”

Fans reacted in the comment section, with some questioning if Taylor was talking about a return to “Vanderpump Rules” or referring to the spinoff. “Jax back filming for the new season??” one fan asked. “Possibly! He says the season is going to be wild!” another replied.

Others compared Taylor’s spiel to a pep rally. “I thought this was a pep rally for the new Bring it On movie; not ol’ Jaxy boy,” one commenter cracked.

And another noted that Taylor makes a “great reality TV villain.”

Others credited Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ headline-making cheating scandal for making past cast members relevant again. “These people have to be so grateful that #scandoval happened!! #thankyouforthecomeback,” one fan wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump Isn’t Thrilled With Jax Taylor Right Now

Taylor has been off “Vanderpump Rules” since 2020, but he has been involved in plenty of post-Scandoval chatter. In March 2023, he even made his first appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live” in four years.

But his former boss Lisa Vanderpump isn’t particularly thrilled with all he has had to say about the show – and about her. In a June 2023 interview with TMZ, Vanderpump was asked what she thought about Taylor’s recent comments that she was “superfluous” and not needed on “Vanderpump Rules” anymore.

“This is a guy who I was supporting when he was like thieving sunglasses and running around off his head,” Vanderpump replied. “Do I look like I care what he says? Not really.”

In a June 9, 2023 appearance on Dear Media’s “The Toast” podcast, Taylor said he doesn’t understand the point of Vanderpump being on the show anymore because most of the cast members no longer work at her West Hollywood restaurant SUR, which is where “Vanderpump Rules” was once centered around.

“What’s the point of Lisa on the show anymore?” Taylor said to host Claudia Oshry. “I think she’s a prop at this point. …She’s not bringing anything to the show anymore.”

He also responded to critics who say he should be “grateful” to Vanderpump for his career. “She doesn’t own the show, she is a producer,” Taylor said. “So it’s really upsetting when people are like ‘You should be so grateful she could let you go.’ No, that’s not how it works. She got us the audition, or she got us you know, the sizzle reel, whatever. She got us in the door. We have to make it work.”

