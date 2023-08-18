‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Speak Out Following Raquel Leviss’ Interview With Bethenny Frankel

The cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” are speaking out about Raquel Leviss’ bombshell interview with Bethenny Frankel.

Five months after her affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval was uncovered, Leviss sat down with Frankel for a lengthy interview to tell her side of the story.

“My voice, the truth unedited,” Leviss captioned a link to the podcast on her Instagram story on August 16, 2023.

But some of Leviss’ former co-stars are disputing the “truth” part. Within hours of the release of the first part of the podcast, several cast members reacted to Leviss’ claims about her part in the affair and her paycheck for the Bravo reality show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Posted a Shady IG Story to Hint That Raquel Leviss is ‘Lying’

In the months since Scandoval broke, Leviss has been ostracized from the rest of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. She also took time away to spend time in a mental health treatment facility in Arizona.

While speaking on iHeart Radio’s “Just B with Bethenny Frankel” podcast, Leviss claimed she discovered through treatment that she had an addiction to love that spawned her intense affair with Sandoval.

She also downplayed her friendship with Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix. The former Miss Malibu told Frankel that, aside from Scheana Shay, the other cast members were more like “acquaintances” whom she never spent alone time with. Leviss also detailed the night that Madix found out about the affair.

Shortly after the podcast was released, “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Katie Maloney posted an Instagram story that appeared to shade Leviss.

“So you know that trending sound or song or whatever that was like, ‘Why the f*** you lying?’” Maloney asked her followers as she rubbed her face with a jade roller. “Anyways, that’s been stuck in my head all morning for some reason.”

“Can’t figure out why,” she captioned the post.

Maloney also commented on a clip from Leviss’ interview posted on Frankel’s Instagram page.

“What in the hot garbage is this?” she wrote.

Lisa Vanderpump Slammed Leviss’ Claims About Not Being ‘Paid’ for Scandoval

In the month since Scandoval broke, ratings for “Vanderpump Rules” skyrocketed and several cast members, most notably Madix, have been given huge brand deals.

While speaking with Frankel, Leviss said, “The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny.”

“So in that way, I feel like it’s not fair,” she added. “And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair!’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on-camera live on forever.”

Frankel pointed out that it took three people to make the scandal, but Leviss was the only one of the trio who hasn’t benefited financially.

“So now you have one of the three characters that can’t even afford to pay for your [mental health] treatment that you just went through. Because it’s my understanding that you get paid in a year less than my interns get paid,” Frankel said to Leviss.

While Leviss seemed a little surprised by Frankel’s comment, she did not disclose her “Vanderpump Rules” salary for season 10. But Lisa Vanderpump did.

After being caught by a paparazzi as she walked into her West Hollywood restaurant SUR, Vanderpump revealed that she had yet to listen to Leviss’ interview, but that she did hear about the salary talk.

“I really haven’t seen it but I’m going to work and guess what? I get paid more than an intern,” Vanderpump cracked to TMZ. “I heard about that…. She got very well paid, she got paid $361,000,” she added of Leviss.

Former “Vanderpump Rules “ star Kristen Doute also spoke out after hearing “a small clip” of the interview. While she acknowledged that Leviss was “not lying” regarding things she said about their mutual ex James Kennedy’s alleged violent temper, she added that Frankel never reached out to her for comment.

“She’s telling some truths,” Doute said on Instagram. “Rachel did say some things factually.” Doute later clarified that she was only referring to Leviss’ comments about Kennedy and that she knows nothing about the rest of the interview.

As for Sandoval, in a paparazzi interview, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner insisted he had “no comment” about his former lover’s tell-all. “I have to see the podcast,” Sandoval said, before issuing another “no comment” when asked the last time he spoke to Leviss.

In addition to the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke had some thoughts on Leviss’ interview – but his wrath was aimed at Frankel.

“The irony of it all,” he commented on an Instagram post shared on the @twojudgeygirls account. “Bethenny cashing in ads as she ‘exposes bravo’s exploits’ and gives Rachel ‘a voice.’ She literally has more ad spots than any other podcast I’ve ever listened to. Rachel won’t see a dime lol. I bet she had to pay her way to fly to B just to record this. If this was a true PSA it would be ad free.”

