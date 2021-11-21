Brittany Cartwright Weighs in on Lala Kent’s Split from Randall Emmett

It’s not about the pasta. It’s about the breakup.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright weighed in on friend Lala Kent’s recent split from Randall Emmett. Cartwright explained that Kent was “doing great,” telling the outlet, “I’m just trying to be there for her to love and support her. I don’t want to say too much about it. I’ve got her back no matter what.”

Cartwright also added, “I’m very, very grateful for her friendship. She’s an amazing friend and an amazing mother. She’s kicking a**.”

In October 2021, it was rumored that Kent and Emmett had broken up after he was photographed in Nashville, Tenn., hanging out with two other women. Since then, Kent has loosely confirmed their split on her podcast and on her Instagram page, when she deleted all pictures of Emmett from the social media platform.

Kent Said That She Is ‘Going Through a Lot’

Although Kent hasn’t revealed too much publicly about the split, she did speak about it briefly on a Nov. 3, 2021 episode of her podcast, admitting that she’s been “going through a lot” lately.

“I want to acknowledge that I’m sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life,” Kent said during the episode. “There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It’s been a lot, I’m going through a lot.” During the podcast, Kent also said, “I just at this point in time want to protect my child, she’s my number one priority, and I know what I signed up for. I’m on a reality television show, but in this moment, it’s not about me, it is about my kid and privacy is the only thing that I’m looking for for her sake.” In March 2021, Kent and Emmett welcomed their first child together, daughter Ocean Kent Emmett, who is now 8 months old. Emmett also has two children from a previous marriage.

The Split Was Allegedly Kent’s Decision

According to a source, the recent breakup was allegedly Kent’s decision after she saw pictures of Emmett with other women.

“Randall did not want to split but it was Lala’s decision,” a source alleged to Us Weekly on Nov. 3, 2021. “The trust is gone. He’s been trying to win her back. He’s constantly posting about Ocean in hopes of getting Lala’s attention and putting on the ‘I’m a good father’ act.”

The source also added at the time about Kent, “ For now, she’s not wearing her ring and she’s truly focused on her daughter and her projects. She’s trying to keep everything private.”

However, even though the two are broken up, Emmett will still appear on the remaining season of “Vanderpump Rules,” as the season wrapped filming while the two were still together.

