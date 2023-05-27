‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Responds to Weight Loss Rumors

Brittany Cartwright has a message for critics of her look in her latest photos.

In May 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted a series of photos that she captioned “Lately.” The photo dump included snaps of Cartwright posing with her husband, Jax Taylor, and their son, Cruz, at the Hotwheels Ultimate challenge as well as photos of them at home, at a basketball game, and hanging with friends including Scheana Shay and Lala Kent.

But some followers zeroed in on a solo photo of Cartwright as she posed wearing a t-shirt and bike shorts — and they accused her of using a controversial weight loss drug.

Brittany Cartwright Revealed Why She Looked Different in Her New Photo

After Cartwright shared a photo that showed her looking lean and leggy, some followers reacted to accuse her of using a weight loss quick fix. “Omg Ozempic,” one commenter wrote. “Totally Ozempic,” another agreed. “I think all Hollywood women are on it ….they all sure got skinny quick,” another chimed in.

Ozempic is a drug used to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes, per the FDA, but in recent months it has been a go-to for non-diabetic users who have used it for quick weight loss.

In a comment on her Instagram post, Cartwright clapped back to set the record straight about why she looked so thin in her pic. “It’s actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote in the comment section of her post, referencing a popular wide camera setting on the phone.

While Cartwright denies using it, the drug Ozempic is reportedly being rampantly used in the Bravoverse. In September 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen even tweeted, “Everyone is suddenly showing up 25 pounds lighter. What happens when they stop taking #Ozempic ?????”

Cartwright is not the only Bravo star to deny using Ozempic. In an interview with Page Six, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards denied accusations that she used the injectable drug to lose weight. “I can say that I have never tried it and I have never taken it,” Richards said of Ozempic. “I’m not on any weight loss drug.”

Brittany Cartwright Has Shared Her Weight Loss Journey With Fans

Cartwright has been open about the fact that she had trouble losing weight after giving birth to her son, Cruz, in April 2021. But in January 2022, she became an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program. “My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz—I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward,” she told fans at the time.

The former Bravo star followed a special meal plan and incorporated regular exercise into her routine. She ultimately lost more than 40 pounds the old-fashioned way.

In the comments section of her May 2023 post, fans in the know credited Cartwright’s hard work in the Jenny Craig program for her new figure – not a weight loss drug. “lmao it’s called Jenny Craig,” one fan wrote of the secret behind Cartwright’s slim figure.

