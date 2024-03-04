Brittany Cartwright Makes a Visible Move Amid Split News

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright has changed up her Instagram account.
Page Six reported that Cartwright, who has separated from her estranged husband Jax Taylor, born Jason Cauchi, no longer includes his legal last name in how she refers to herself on Instagram. While she had identified herself as Brittany Cartwright Cauchi, her Instagram bio shows that she has shortened her name. Her Instagram bio also mentions her 2-year-old son, Cruz, who she shares with Taylor.
“Brittany Cartwright 💛Just a Kentucky girl livin in a beautiful world.🦖Cruz’s Mommy💙 ,” wrote Cartwright in her Instagram bio.
Cartwright’s change to her Instagram account comes days following her revelation that she and Taylor have separated. On the February 29 episode of the estranged couple’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright shared that she and Taylor “are taking time apart” following “a particularly rough year.”
“I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” said the 35-year-old.
Following Cartwright’s announcement, Taylor spoke to Page Six. According to the father of one, Cartwright has returned to their Valley Village home. That being said, on March 1, Cartwright informed TMZ that her decision to leave their home is “the best situation for [her] right now.”
Cartwright also stated that she could consider reconciling her relationship with Taylor “if he switches some things and changes some things about his life.”
Brittany Cartwright Teased Information About ‘The Valley’
During her March 1 interview with TMZ, Cartwright stated that fans will get some insight into why she and Taylor separated when the entirety of “The Valley” season 1 airs.
“I think, like, gradually, people will be able to see throughout this season why we end up where we are right now,” said Cartwright.
Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, who will also star in “The Valley,” briefly discussed Cartwright and Taylor’s separation on the March 1 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” Doute denied rumors that Cartwright and Taylor fabricated relationship issues to promote the show.
“We have known about [the separation]. And that’s just a choice Jax and Britt made for themselves. Their marriage, their relationship. And for their family,” said Doute. “But please stop making the [expletive] comments. And hounding them. And saying they’re doing this for press. Or to, like, push ‘The Valley’ show.”
Brittany Cartwright Shared that ‘The Valley’ Will Focus on Her & Jax Taylor as Parents
In an exclusive interview with Heavy on January 30, Cartwright teased how she and Taylor will act on “The Valley.” She stated that they are focused on being parents to Cruz, which she is looking forward to fans to witness.
“He’s the most important thing in our life. And no matter what, like now if we want to party, we have to have a babysitter,” said Cartwright. “There’s like a whole different way that people are going to see us because before it was just me and Jax. And living our lives, being crazy and whatever. But now, we’re parents and, you know, I think it’s going to be awesome for people to see us that way.”
She stated, however, that she was concerned about how fans would react to Cruz being on the upcoming series.
“The hardest part, I think is going to be because Cruz is on the show and dealing with backlash and people judging things and this or that, I think that will be the hardest part because he’s the best thing ever. I wish people didn’t say anything bad about my two year old, but in the world we live in, things happen and people are stupid, and people say things,” said the mother of one.
“The Valley” will premiere on March 19 on Bravo.