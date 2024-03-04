Brittany Cartwright Makes a Visible Move Amid Split News

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright has changed up her Instagram account.

Page Six reported that Cartwright, who has separated from her estranged husband Jax Taylor, born Jason Cauchi, no longer includes his legal last name in how she refers to herself on Instagram. While she had identified herself as Brittany Cartwright Cauchi, her Instagram bio shows that she has shortened her name. Her Instagram bio also mentions her 2-year-old son, Cruz, who she shares with Taylor.

“Brittany Cartwright 💛Just a Kentucky girl livin in a beautiful world.🦖Cruz’s Mommy💙 ,” wrote Cartwright in her Instagram bio.

Cartwright’s change to her Instagram account comes days following her revelation that she and Taylor have separated. On the February 29 episode of the estranged couple’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Cartwright shared that she and Taylor “are taking time apart” following “a particularly rough year.”

“I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” said the 35-year-old.

Following Cartwright’s announcement, Taylor spoke to Page Six. According to the father of one, Cartwright has returned to their Valley Village home. That being said, on March 1, Cartwright informed TMZ that her decision to leave their home is “the best situation for [her] right now.”

Cartwright also stated that she could consider reconciling her relationship with Taylor “if he switches some things and changes some things about his life.”