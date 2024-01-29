Kristen Doute Says ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Is at the Center of Her Feud with Lala Kent

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute is opening up about her feud with her former castmate, Lala Kent.

On the January 27 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute noted Kent feigned that she did not know her in a January 8 Amazon Live. She explained that Kent has been unhappy with her for quite some time. According to Doute, she was interviewed alongside “Shahs of Sunset” stars Reza Farahan and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi on a live episode of Zack Peter’s podcast, “No Filter With Zack Peter,” in November 2023. The “Valley” star also noted that she was pregnant, causing her to feel “very exhausted,” at the time of the panel.

Doute stated that during the live interview, Gharachedaghi, who is friends with Kent’s ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, “ended up saying some [expletive] about Lala’s parenting.” The “He’s Making You Crazy” author said while she did not approve of Gharachedaghi’s comment, she did not correct her. Doute explained that “Lala got upset” because she “did not fight back” when Gharachedaghi made the comment about her parenting.

“I didn’t feel like it was my fight to fight because I just thought it was so mundane and so stupid. Who cares what [Gharachedaghi] has to say?” said Doute. “If she’s friends with Randall, like she’s a [expletive] [expletive]. She’s a fool, as it is to begin with. And Lala is an insanely wonderful mother. She’s a great mom, she’s always put [her daughter] Ocean first.”

Kristen Doute Apologized to Lala Kent on Her Podcast

While recording the January 27 “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast episode, Doute stated that Kent did not let her know she was unhappy with her.

“I chose to text Lala when I heard that she was upset with me. Because I was very caught off guard. I did not know that she was upset about anything. And a friend filled me in on that, a couple of people,” said Doute.

Doute also said Kent accused her of laughing when Gharachedaghi insulted her parenting. The 40-year-old stated that she texted Kent that the interview showed her looking uncomfortable. In addition, she said she believed Kent should have directly confronted her about the issue.

“She should have just called me. Just call me, shoot me a text and say, ‘This really [expletive] hurt my feelings. This was not cool. I’m not happy about this,’” said Doute. “And we could have had a conversation. But instead she started telling our friends. Who then had to come back to me weeks later and fill me in on this.”

Doute also stated that when she contacted Kent regarding the “No Filter With Zack Peter” interview, she “never got a response back.” In addition, she said that while she is upset with how Kent handled the situation, she understands why she was hurt by her behavior on the panel.

“Where I’m going to apologize is that Lala was not in this room to fight for herself. That makes me feel like I should have said something. And I think normal me, in my normal brain, would have turned to this girl, maybe, because that’s kind of what I’ve always done,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Shared Her Theory About Lala Kent’s Feelings Regarding Ariana Madix

During a December 2023 episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute discussed the trailer for the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The former “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that Kent seemed to take issue with how Ariana Madix was treated following her now ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss based on a comment she made in the season 11 trailer.

“I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly becomes God!” said Kent in the trailer.

Doute suggested that she believed Kent was envious of the opportunities Madix was given following Sandoval’s cheating scandal. She explained that Kent and former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Stassi Schroeder “said it publicly that, when they were cheated on and they were treated badly, they weren’t getting all the opportunities that Ariana had gotten.” Doute went on to say that she would have also appreciated receiving better treatment after Sandoval was unfaithful in their 6-year-long relationship.

“Like, go ahead, be jealous, be pissy, be whatever. If that’s what Lala is doing, I’m not saying it is. But it doesn’t [expletive] bother me,” said Doute.

Kent stated that she was not envious of Madix in a January 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. The 33-year-old also stated that she is proud of Madix and her accomplishments.

“I want my friends to be successful, I want them to kill it. I don’t want to be friends with scrubs,” said Kent. “You know, lazy chicks, we don’t get along well. So I am thrilled for my friend. She deserves it all.”