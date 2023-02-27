Brittany Cartwright Gives Big Baby Update

Brittany Cartwright revealed that she’s ready for another baby—now. On February 25, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star answered fan questions on her Instagram story and revealed that as far as she’s concerned, she should be pregnant already.

Cartwright welcomed her first child, Cruz Michael Cauchi, with her husband Jax Taylor in April 2021.

After a fan asked, “When is Cruz getting a sibling?” Cartwright replied, “If it’s up to me, as soon as Jax gets back lol.”

Several fans reacted to Cartwright’s hint with comments on an Instagram photo that showed her kissing her husband of nearly four years.

“Let the baby-making commence!” one fan commented.

“awwwww #2 will be on the way soon we think,” another fan agreed.

Brittany Cartwright Always Knew She Wanted More Children

Cartwright has always said she wants more than one child. Shortly after she gave birth to Cruz, she told E! News she always wanted three children. “Jax has always said two, but as soon as we had Cruz he said we could have as many as I want,” she dished. “So we will probably end up with three.”

In June 2022, she told Betches “Moms” podcast that was “definitely” ready for Baby No. 2 “soon” because she wanted her children to grow up together. “I want my kids to be close enough in age where they can go to school together and be friends together and not hate each other too much,” she explained.

The following month, Taylor addressed the topic in a Q&A with fans. “We’re definitely going to have another baby. We’re just kinda waiting a little bit,” he said in July, per E! News. Taylor added that he wanted to wait another year or so to try for another baby because Cruz was at a “fun” age and they wanted to enjoy that time with him.

Three Other “Vanderpump Rules” Moms Have Talked About Plans For More Babies

Baby Cruz was born during a “Vanderpump Rules” baby boom. In January 2021, ex-cast members Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark kicked things off as they welcomed a baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. Lala Kent and former fiancé, Randall Emmett, had their daughter, Ocean, in March of that year, while Scheana Shay and Brock Davies welcomed a daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, a few weeks after Cruz was born in April 2021.

On an episode of her “Straight Up with Stassi” podcast in December 2022, Schroeder revealed that her goal for 2023 was to expand her family. “The main thing I hope for in 2023 is I really want to have a baby,” she said. “I always knew I wanted a big family. …I want to have as many kids as I can have.”

According to BravoTV.com, Kent, who is involved in a bitter custody fight with Emmett, revealed that she hopes to become pregnant in 2023 as well, but that she plans to use a sperm donor so she can have the child on her own.

“I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start, like, trying to get pregnant,” Kent teased in November 2022, adding that she has already talked to a fertility specialist and that the whole procedure can be taken care of “quickly.”

As for Shay, she told Us Weekly that while she would like another child, she is hesitant to get pregnant again after experiencing complications while delivering Summer. Shay was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome after her difficult childbirth in 2021. The life-threatening pregnancy complication is a type of preeclampsia and can cause blood pressure to skyrocket and result in elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelet counts, per The Preeclampsia Foundation.

“I’ll be turning my eggs into embryos and considering a surrogate, considering adopting or considering taking our chances,” Shay said in late 2021, adding that she wasn’t even going to think about a second child until after Summer’s first birthday.

In February 2022, Shay told E! News she has no plans to add another baby to her family “anytime soon.”

