Jax Taylor Teases Baby No. 2 With Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor says he was born to be a dad. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021, and they jumped into parenthood head first.

In 2021, Taylor told E! News that he thought he knew what fatherhood would be like, but that it has been “one thousand times better” than he ever imagined.

“My dad instincts kicked in and everything else in life seems insignificant,” Taylor said shortly after his son’s birth. “I can honestly say I have never been as happy as I am right now. I now know this was the role I was born to play.”

More than three months after Cruz’s first birthday, Taylor opened up to fans about the timeline for another Cauchi baby, and it sounds like it could happen soon.

Jax Taylor Said He Wants His Kids to be About 2 Years Apart in Age

In an Instagram Live video on July 26, 2022, Taylor answered fans who asked if he wants to have more kids with Cartwright. The former Bravo star confirmed another baby is in the plan.

“Yes we are gonna have another baby,” Taylor said. “When? I don’t know, but yes we are going to have another baby.”

“We’re just trying to get out of certain phases with Cruz right now,” he continued. “Once we get out of like one more phase then we’ll probably start trying again. I don’t want them to be too far apart. My sister and I are four years apart which I think is a little too much. We never really got to be in school together, so I think two years apart is good, I think that’s a good spot.”

In June 2022, Cartwright made a similar statement about the couple’s baby plans. While speaking on the “Betches Moms” podcast, the Kentucky native admitted that she already missed being pregnant and was ready for another baby.

“I’m definitely ready for another one soon,” she said. “I want my kids to be close enough in age where they can go to school together and be friends together and not hate each other too much.”

Jax Taylor Said He Wants to Be a Hands-On Dad

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars have talked about having at least two kids, and possibly more.

“I have always said three [kids] and Jax has always said two,” Cartwright once told E! News, adding, “But as soon as we had Cruz, he said we could have as many as I want. So we will probably end up with three!”

No matter how many kids they have, Taylor has already vowed to be the best dad he can be.

“I’m so determined to be the best father that I can possibly be — because I really want to be at every PTA meeting, every soccer practice, every ballerina class. My dad was there,” Taylor told Men’s Health in 2018. “I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do, partied my brains out, traveled the world. It’s time to start the next stage in my life.”

Taylor previously told People that he wanted fatherhood to be his main focus and that he was working hard for his family’s future.

“I want to be the coach,” Taylor said of his kids’ future sports teams “I want to be in the PTA. I want to be a soccer dad, a gymnastics dad, whatever it is. I just want to be part of it all.”

