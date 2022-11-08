Brittany Cartwright Weight Loss Transformation: Before and After Photos

Brittany Cartwright slayed in a new photo shared by her husband, Jax Taylor.

The 33-year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star has been on a weight loss journey since giving birth to her son, Cruz Cauchi, in April 2021.

In January 2022, Cartwright became an ambassador for Jenny Craig’s Max Up program. The former SURver lost 40 pounds after following the diet plan and incorporating an exercise program into her routine.

Recent photos of Cartwright show that after months of hard work, the results are in.

Brittany Cartwright Was Frustrated By Comparisons to Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars

In May 2021, Cartwright opened up about her frustrations after being pregnant at the same time as her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay.

“When I was pregnant, I got so many mean comments about what my weight gain was,” she told Us Weekly. “I was being heavily compared to Stassi and Scheana and Lala. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff.

“My body is completely different. It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight,” she added.

Nearly one year later, Cartwright was knee-deep in the Jenny Craig program. Between January and April 2022, she lost 27 pounds. Just as her son Cruz turned one, Cartwright told E! News she realized “it’s okay to take your time” with post-pregnancy weight loss.

“Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there’s just too much pressure,” she said. “I felt it big time.”

Brittany Cartwright Showed Off Her Weight Loss in Fall 2022 Photos

Cartwright’s original goal had been a 30-pound weight loss, but she ultimately lost more than that. In August 2022, the official Jenny Craig Instagram account shared a photo of Cartwright with the congratulatory caption, “Drumroll please… Sending the BIGGEST congratulations to @brittany who has ‘officially’ lost 40 lbs in 6 months on Jenny!”

Since that time, multiple social media pics have revealed the mom of one’s incredible weight loss.

In November 2022, Jax Taylor posted a pic of his wife wearing black leather pants as she showed off her slimmer physique. “Wife just sent me this ….how amazing does she look!!!!!!” Taylor wrote.

In September 2022, Cartwright posed holding her baby boy alongside pal Lala Kent, wearing shortie shorts that showed off her slimmer figure.

And Cartwright also posed for photos during a trip to New York Fashion week earlier in September. The reality star slayed in a black dress and a light blue mini for the high-profile event.

In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, Cartwright revealed that her weight loss has “definitely helped” her self-esteem.

“I feel better going out in the world and being around my friends,” she said. in 2022. “It just made me feel so good to be able to fit into some of my old clothes again. And, you know, my energy levels are up. I like working out and chasing my son around all the time. And it’s definitely great.”

