EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Cartwright Dishes on Health Journey as a Jenny Craig Ambassador

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright is focused on her health and fitness!

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Cartwright discussed being an ambassador for the weight management and nutrition company Jenny Craig. The mother of one noted that she initially partnered with Jenny Craig in January 2022. She explained that she was interested in working with the company, as she “had gained a lot of weight during [her] pregnancy,” with her and her husband, Jax Taylor‘s son, Cruz, born in April 2021.

“I lost 45 pounds the first time and it was absolutely incredible,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright shared she was excited to be a Jenny Craig ambassador again after the company relaunched in 2023.

“I really wanted to get back on track and get my health and everything in order. And this time whenever they relaunched, it was a no-brainer, because it was just so amazing for me the first time,” said Cartwright.

While navigating motherhood and being a reality television star, Cartwright has an appreciation for the newly relaunched program as it is “even easier and better” than its previous iterations. For instance, clients can receive “online coaching” and have their meals “delivered right to your door.”

“As a busy mom, there’s nothing better than being able to find something that is just eat and stay on target,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Shared How Joining Jenny Craig Has Helped Her Health Journey

While speaking to Heavy, Cartwright stated that Jenny Craig has taught her portion control and intermittent fasting. In addition, being an ambassador for such a widely known company has kept Cartwright accountable during her fitness journey.

“Since I have done it so publicly have I have got a lot eyes on me but it’s very easy to get off track sometimes. And with Jenny Craig, and the coaching and everything, it’s just been so easy to stay on track. And that’s just such a big deal for me,” said Cartwright.

As for her personal health goals, Cartwright shared she “would like to lose maybe 5, like, more pounds.” She clarified that she loves the way she currently looks.

“Also just maintaining where I am at. Because I love my body, I love where I’m at. I feel beautiful and I just want to reup on everything and really take it back. And once it closed down, it was a while,” said Cartwright. “And then we had the holidays and everything else. So I was like, ‘Yes, it’s back, I’m so excited!’ I just want to stay on track and keep these health and fitness goals for the rest of my life and stay focused.”

Cartwright also emphasized she has not had to sacrifice eating delicious food as a Jenny Craig ambassador. She shared that the program offers tasty options like chicken fettuccine alfredo and pizza. The 35-year-old has also been enjoying Jenny Craig’s sweet treats.

“They have chocolate cake, carrot cake, lemon cake, just all the stuff, and I have such a sweet tooth, so to be able to have those type of menu items is such a big deal for me. So love it. Love it. Love it,” stated the “Valley” star.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Why She Stayed Away From Ozempic

Cartwright shared similar comments about her weight loss journey in a February 2023 interview with the Daily Mail. She stated that she would like “to maintain [her] weight so [she] can stay healthy for [her] kid.”

“Chasing around a toddler takes energy!” explained Cartwright.

Cartwright also acknowledged that taking the peptide medication Ozempic has become a popular weight loss tool. She explained why she has decided to “stay away” from Ozempic to assist in her weight loss journey.

“I have not tried Ozempic. Because I’ve wanted to stay away from those kind of things I heard it makes you sick and nauseous,” said Cartwright. “I already have such a sensitive stomach. And I don’t want to feel sick. I also feel like it’s not realistic long-term. I will not lie I would love to lose five or 10 more pounds but my big priorities just to be fair I want to feel good about myself.”

Cartwright’s upcoming Bravo series “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.