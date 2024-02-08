EXCLUSIVE: Brittany Cartwright Details Jax Taylor’s Upcoming Scene on VPR

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Brittany Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, stepped away from the Bravo series in 2020. In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Cartwright noted that Taylor will be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” for the show’s 11th season, which premiered on January 30.

The Kentucky native shared that Taylor filmed a scene with “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Sandoval became a polarizing figure after he had an affair with his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“His first comeback, I think, is having a conversation with Sandoval. And so, yeah, that’s going to be our first time seeing Jax back on ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” said Cartwright.

Cartwright suggested that Taylor filmed his scene with Sandoval soon after the news of the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer’s cheating scandal broke in March 2023.

“Scanodval was still such a big thing at that moment. Yeah, that’s going to be his first interaction – is going to a guys’ night. And talking to Sandoval,” shared Cartwright.

Jax Taylor Mentioned His First Conversation With Tom Sandoval After His Cheating Scandal

Taylor mentioned having a conversation with Sandoval following his cheating scandal in an October 2023 interview with E! News.

“I finally get a chance to have a talk with Tom,” teased Taylor.

He also stated that he had to figure out how he “was going to approach Tom” about his affair.

“He’s called me out on so many different things. And then after this all happens, it’s kind of like I had my moment, where I could have gone in one way. Or I could have gone in the other. You’ll just have to see,” said the father of one.

In the E! News interview, Taylor shared that he wished he had appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” when Sandoval was having his affair with Leviss in season 10.

“I would have liked to have been on the outside of it for once. ‘Cause as you know, on the show, I’m usually the one that gets grilled on every season when I was on ‘Vanderpump,'” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Shared Information About Her Upcoming Series, ‘The Valley’

During Cartwright’s conversation with Heavy, she discussed her and Taylor’s upcoming Bravo series, “The Valley,” which will also star former “Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute.

“I just think that ‘The Valley’ is going to be amazing,” said the mother of one.

She also shared that she is looking forward to fans being introduced to her castmates, who did not star in “Vanderpump Rules,” including Daniel Booko, Nia Sanchez, Luke Broderick, Jesse Lally, Michelle Lally, Jason Caperna, and Janet Caperna. Cartwright explained that she and Taylor have genuine friendships with their “Valley” co-stars.

“I’m just so excited for people to meet our other friends because these are friends that have been in my life for years. They were not casted. This was our real friend group that me and Jax were able to put together,” said the reality television personality.

Cartwright also stated that Taylor pitched the series to Bravo producer, Alex Baskin.

“Jax actually went to Alex Baskin. And came up with this idea. It was like, ‘We are ready to come back. Like, let’s do this,'” stated Cartwright.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo. “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.