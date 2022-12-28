‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Reveals He’s Reduced to ‘Minor Role’ in Season 10

A “Vanderpump Rules” star says fans will see a lot less of him in season 10, which is set to premiere in February 2023 on Bravo.

When Brock Davies made his debut on the Bravo reality show as Scheana Shay’s fiancé in season 9, fans saw a lot of him onscreen. He butted heads with co-stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy, and there was a whole storyline about him plotting to hijack Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement weekend at a winery with a quickie wedding to Shay.

But in a December 2022 interview, Davies, who’s now the husband of VPR veteran Shay, revealed that his role will be greatly reduced as the show gets back to its roots.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brock Davies Said He Will Only Have a “Minor Role” in VPR Season 10

Davies opened up about his “Vanderpump Rules” role in an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet. After dominating scenes during season 9, the fitness guru said the upcoming season will focus on the original group of friends who have co-starred on the show since 2013. “This season, I definitely took a step back,” he said.

“This season I definitely got a minor role as opposed to season 9, but also the world opened back up,” Davies explained, in reference to the Covid pandemic that delayed filming for a year. “There’s more to do this season, so it’s not so dramatically focused on just personality.”

He added that in the new season he will still “support Sheana,” but added, “I’m not front and center this season…. But it was great to kind of just sit back, and that’s what the first season should have been for me, which was a lot.”

Shay noted that when Davies first started filming with her, he was “thrown into the lion’s den,” but now the cast has gotten to know him, so he isn’t involved in any major drama.

Brock Davies Previously Claimed He Wasn’t Paid at All to Appear on “Vanderpump Rules” Last Season

While Davies was heavily featured on his first season of “Vanderpump Rules,” he previously claimed he didn’t get paid to be on the show.

During a January 2022 interview on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show,” Davies dished that he was not considered a main cast member — despite participating in the official season 9 cast photoshoot and logging major time on camera — and that he “got nothing” for his appearances on the Bravo hit. The Homebody founder told the podcast he was instead considered Shay’s “plus one” during filming and that part of her deal was that her whole life was to be shown on camera, including her home life with him and their baby daughter, Summer Moon.

“Scheana has a contract with these guys, it’s her whole life, and guess what, that involves me and her child,” he said. “In time, it will turn into a revenue, but for me, I went into the season just putting my best foot forward for Scheana and supporting her because she gets a decent crack at the money from it,” he added.

When asked about his compensation to appear on “Vanderpump Rules,” Davies reiterated, “Zero, baby.”

