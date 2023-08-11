Brynn Whitfield Responds to Speculation She’s Been Seeing Shep Rose

Brynn Whitfield has denied rumors that she’s currently spending time with “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose after some eagle-eyed fans wondered if the “Real Housewives of New York City” star was recording one of his Instagram Stories.

Rose posted a video of himself discussing the Zero George boutique hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, and some fans said they thought that the woman taking the video — who can be seen in a mirror reflection — looked a bit like the outspoken RHONY star. The speculation came after Whitfield revealed on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that she’d been messaging Rose on Instagram.

“Do I spy with my little eye… Brynn with Shep?” the Instagram account Real Moms of Bravo posted with a screengrab of the video in question. However, Whitfield responded to the post to deny that it was her. She wrote, “Lol first of all I wouldn’t be caught dead in that outfit. 2nd, I’m in Europe darling. 3rd the crush is a joke; I’m being silly. Not remotely serious but def plan on being best friends with all the SC guys, they seem like a hoot! 👍🏽 Xoxox.”

Many people replied to Whitfield’s comment, and former “Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis was one of them. She wrote, “1st Lmao 2nd they sure are! 🦉 But 3rd can I be best friends with you too?! You sound like my kinda girl and in Charleston, girls like us are RARE 😘.”

Brynn Whitfield Shared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ That She Thought Shep Rose Was ‘Cute’ & That He’d DMed Her

Fans have been wondering whether there might be a new Bravo couple in the future ever since Whitfield admitted on WWHL that she had a crush on the “Southern Charm” star. The new RHONY star was appearing on the show with her co-stars and she was asked whether there were certain Bravolebrities she was looking forward to meeting at BravoCon in 2023.

“I have a little secret,” she shared. “I think Shep’s cute. It takes one commitment-phobe to know another commitment-phobe.” Host Cohen was surprised by her response and Whitfield added that she’s originally from Indiana, so their upbringings could be something to bring them together. “Midwest and down South, we play it dirty,” she joked.

The RHONY star was asked again about her crush on Rose when she joined Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” on August 6 and she confirmed that he’d already reached out to her in her DMs. “He’s very sweet. He’s very smart. Very sweet, yeah. And it’s all PG. It’s, like, about philosophy and dogs — our favorite subjects.”

Shep Rose Said It Was Nice to Hear That Brynn Whitfield Might Be Interested

Rose hasn’t said as much about their flirtation as Whitfield, but he did comment on a clip of the RHONY star when she first revealed that she thought he was cute.

He wrote in the comments of the WWHL clip on Instagram that it was really nice to hear her say that. Rose then joked that Cohen could have been more supportive about her choice of Bravolebrity but then added, “Perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem.”

Rose will be back on the screen on September 14 when “Southern Charm” season 9 premieres on Bravo, while Whitfield is currently appearing on season 14 of RHONY.

