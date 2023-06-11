‘Southern Charm’ Alums Reunite for ‘Gorgeous’ Photo

On June 4, Cameran Eubanks shared an adorable photo of herself with her fellow “Southern Charm” alum Chelsea Meissner and gave fans a chance to see Meissner’s growing baby bump.

Eubanks captioned the photo of the two women, which showed Eubanks and Meissner both with their hands on Meissner’s stomach, “One lucky baby! 💓”

The photo received a lot of positive reactions from fans, including one that said, “She’s gonna make such a good mama!!!!” Someone else wrote, “Congratulations Chelsea! You will be an amazing mother! ❤️” Another commenter said, “Congrats Chelsea she will be a beautiful mom so exciting. Great picture of you two miss you both on the show.” Someone else wrote, “So happy for her!! You both look gorgeous!”

Eubanks was a central character on “Southern Charm” and the show’s narrator from its first season until the end of the 6th season. As for Meissner, the “Survivor” alum first appeared on the Bravo show as a guest star in season 3 and a friend of the cast in season 4, before becoming a main cast member for seasons 5 and 6.

Chelsea Meissner Announced That She Was Expecting Her 1st Child in April 2023 & She Is Due in September

Meissner first announced her pregnancy on April 26 when she shared a video with several ultrasound photos on her Instagram with the text, “Arriving September 2023.” She captioned the post, “The circle of life is a powerful thing.” She wrote that after her dog Tyson died in August 2022, she knew that she’d never love “another soul” as much as she’d love him unless she had a baby of her own.

“Now here we are with one on the way,” she said, although she didn’t identify her partner. “I’m so fortunate to have strong women in my life who have paved the road for me to motherhood and lucky to have one hell of a man!” she added. At the time, Eubanks commented, “I LOVE HER ALREADY!! P can’t wait for her Podna to arrive!!” Eubanks is the mother of a 5-year-old daughter named Palmer, who she often calls “P” in her social media posts.

Chelsea Meissner & Cameran Eubanks Both Left ‘Southern Charm’ After Season 6 Ended

Meissner and Eubanks left “Southern Charm” after season 6 and the two women, who both appeared on other reality TV shows before their time on Bravo, have made it pretty clear since then that they won’t be back on the show. Eubanks, a “Real World: San Diego” alum, told Us Weekly that she has fond memories of doing “Southern Charm. “I originally signed on thinking it would be on maybe a year or two,” she said. “I never in my wildest dreams thought it would last seven seasons. It’s been a wildly successful show.”

She shared in February 2021 that the show had become a lot more focused on the drama while she was now a mother and she felt like “I don’t fit anymore in the mix,” she told the publication. “It started to feel a little forced for me and just inauthentic. I don’t want to be on reality TV and feel like I have to act or feel like I have to be a certain way to fit in.”

Soon after Eubanks announced her exit, sources told People that Meissner, a “Survivor” alum, also wouldn’t be returning to “Southern Charm.” However, she wasn’t completely done with reality TV as she appeared on HGTV’s “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” in April 2022 alongside her BFF and “Survivor” co-star and season 24 winner, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe.

