‘Below Deck’ Star Unhappy With Show’s ‘Narrative’

The 8th episode of “Below Deck” season 10, titled, “The Captain and Camille,” saw chief stew Fraser Olender reach the decision that stewardess Camille Lamb had to be fired from the boat.

The past several episodes saw the crew have issues with Lamb’s work performance. The 8th episode was no different, as it showed several problems involving Lamb, including a yelling match with Alissa Humber during the charter, her decision to pour guest champagne for herself during the cleaning day off charter, and her failure to finish all her tasks before going to sit on the dock for her drink.

The episode ended with Captain Sandy Yawn beginning to fire Lamb after speaking with Olender, with “To Be Continued” flashing across the screen as their conversation started. Afterward, Lamb took to social media to slam the episode’s edit and give her perspective about what went down. “I’m not going to allow this narrative to be the narrative,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

She explained that on the days without a charter, everyone usually drank. She said while it appeared that the crew was working all day, they were also taken off the yacht for hours to film their confessional interviews and were given alcoholic drinks while filming them.

Camille Lamb Said She Was Drunk From Filming Her Confessional Interview & Didn’t Realize the Champagne Was for Guests

Camille on her ig story explaining her “narrative” of the situation aka making excuses for being a lazy, entitled, loser 🥱 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/9MeKfAQBpK — Thefoodiebarbie (@thefoodiebarbie) January 17, 2023

Lamb explained that when she returned to the yacht after her interview, she was “already sauced.”

She claimed that she finished her work before opening the champagne and that her chief stew had given them permission to drink once their work was done. “So I open the champagne I saw Fraser use for tip meetings,” she explained. “Since he used it for us to drink I thought that was the one we used. I’m no champagne snob so I didn’t know [its] value.”

Lamb then acknowledged that she likely missed a few things when she was cleaning but claimed that her fellow stew Hayley De Sola Pinto was “also responsible.”

Lamb added that she was told by a producer to speak with the deck crew on the dock about their night out, which is when Olender accused her of finishing work early. “Not saying it was a set up but it felt like it,” she wrote.

Lamb then said that she agreed it was her time to leave the yacht and the situation between her and Humber wouldn’t have improved without one of the two women leaving. “It happened to be me,” she shared. “I am ok with that. I was fed up anyway.”

Camille Lamb Clapped Back at Comments That She Was Being Lazy on ‘Below Deck’

Lamb also addressed comments that she was being lazy on “Below Deck,” which were made by some of her co-stars as well as by fans. She defended herself on Instagram, writing that she isn’t lazy but “less enthusiastic.”

She wrote that the edit didn’t include any clips of her working even though she said she was “90% of the time.” Lamb then argued that there were never comments about issues in the laundry, which is because she was on top of it. “I forgot a few things here and there,” she acknowledged. “I put glass in the trash.”

However, she then pointed out that she didn’t swim right before the guests’ arrival at the beach party and viewers can tell because her hair was completely dry in the clip. “Yea I’m just not going to accept and claim this narrative,” she concluded. “My accomplishments thus far in life are not accomplishments of a lazy person.” Lamb said she’d take what happened during the season as a learning experience and grow from it.

