Real Housewives Star Shares Thoughts on Lala Kent

The “Vanderpump Rules” Scandoval rocked the entire Bravo world and Bravolebrities from all franchises shared their reactions to the news that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with co-star Raquel Leviss.

The latest Bravolebrity to chime in is “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett, who admitted that she hadn’t watched the show since season 1 and had begun binging it since the news broke. As VPR fans know, the season 10 reunion was filmed on March 23, just a few weeks after news of the affair broke. The day of the reunion, Bravo shared the seating chart for the event, which was actually a double seating chart.

Dillard Bassett commented on the post, “Okay… I have questions. Why are there two seating charts? And the people who allegedly cheated are sitting next to each other in front of the woman that was cheated on?! Who is making these decisions? I’m getting heartburn and my edges are falling out just looking at this!”

Dillard Bassett was referring to the fact that Leviss was seated between Tom Schwartz and Sandoval, with their exes Katie Maloney and Madix sitting across from them. The dual seating chart was needed because of a restraining order that Leviss had filed against Scheana Shay, which meant that both cast members couldn’t be on the reunion stage at the same time. Leviss dropped her restraining order the day after the reunion, she told Entertainment Tonight.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Gave Her Reactions to Lala Kent & Ariana Madix on the Show

Dillard Bassett took to Twitter to give more of her thoughts on VPR and revealed that she was watching past seasons for the first time. The RHOP star even revealed that her two favorites on the show were Lala Kent and Madix. “Y’all got me in here catching up on Vanderpump,” she shared on March 23, “and Lalaaaaa😂😂😂 She is me and I am her. She stays eating these girls up and she means it😂😂😂. I love a spicy queen.”

In another comment, Dillard Bassett praised Madix. “Ariana is a vibe. She’s such a calm and stable force but will give it to you if you earn it lollll. I enjoy her on this show! It really makes me want to burn everything down for her even more, because who cheats on a bad b****? (a raggady man, that’s who) #VanderpumpRules.”

Several Former VPR Stars, Including Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder, Have Shared Their Reactions to the Scandal

News of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair broke when the 10th season had already started airing, but cameras managed to catch some of the fallout, which will be added to the season. The midseason trailer was released on March 20 and it hinted at some of that footage.

The bombshell news even prompted reactions from the show’s former main stars, as Stassi Schroeder revealed on her podcast that she’d gotten “fooled” by Leviss. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have shared their thoughts on the Scandoval in a WWHL appearance and other interviews. While speaking with People, Taylor said he believes Sandoval chose Leviss for the affair because “she can be controlled.”

Meanwhile, Kristen Doute gave her thoughts in interviews and on her social media, making it clear that she was “Team Ariana” and slamming her former boyfriend. As VPR fans know, Doute dated Sandoval for years but they broke up in 2013 as Sandoval moved on with Madix. Despite Doute accusing Madix and Sandoval of hooking up while Doute and Sandoval were still together, they moved on from the feud and developed a friendship.

In addition to the ongoing drama on season 10 of VPR, the 3rd season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is currently airing on Peacock, featuring Dillard Bassett.

