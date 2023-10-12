Captain Lee Rosbach Comments on Captain Sandy’s Management in Season 8

Captain Lee Rosbach has used his new Bravo show and his podcast to sound off on various “Below Deck” and Bravo topics and on October 11, he took aim at Captain Sandy Yawn and her management so far in season 8 of “Below Deck Mediterranean.”

In the October 11 episode of his podcast, “Salty With Captain Lee,” the longtime Bravo captain addressed the drama from episode 1 of “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 8 when bosun Ruan Irving didn’t have the right documents. “The first thing is production should have already vetted all of his documents to make sure that he’s capable and can fulfill his position,” Rosbach began. “It’s not casting, it’s production that needs to vet everyone. They obviously dropped the ball there.”

However, the outspoken captain went on to say that although Captain Sandy wasn’t with production, she was also responsible for checking the crew members’ documentation. “As I’ve said in the past, the only person who’s responsible for everything that happens on that vessel is the captain,” he added. “Good, bad, right, wrong, it doesn’t make any goddamn difference. The captain is responsible.”

Captain Sandy Yawn Had to Ask Ruan Irving to Leave the Boat While He Got His Documents in Order

The season 8 premiere of “Below Deck Mediterranean” began with a lot of drama as Yawn found out through an inspection of the yacht that her bosun, Ruan Irving, didn’t have the right documents. He only had certified copies of his certifications and not the originals, and a scan of one document also showed what appeared to be someone else’s photo next to his information.

Yawn asked Irving to leave the boat as the entire yacht was in danger of being forced to remain at the dock if he didn’t have the right documentation. The bosun was supposed to get his original documents sent from South Africa but eventually notified Yawn that he wouldn’t be able to get them in time for the charter season.

Instead, Yawn promoted Luka Brunton to provisional bosun and later to permanent bosun, his first experience in that role.

Captain Sandy Yawn Replied to Captain Lee Rosbach’s Criticism of Her Management

Yawn, who has been at odds with Captain Lee in the last year or so, replied to his latest criticism in an interview with TV Insider, sharing, “I’m a Mediterranean captain. I don’t know the last time Captain Lee has been in the Med, maybe 30 years. I have great relationships with people of the Mediterranean. I work very hard as a captain. He knows I don’t hire the crew, so I’m not sure why he is commenting.”

Yawn and Rosbach haven’t seen eye-to-eye since Yawn replaced Rosbach as captain during season 10 of “Below Deck.” While they were both very complimentary of each other on the show, things turned sour after Rosbach made some comments about Yawn’s decision to let one of his crew members go without giving him a courtesy call in advance.

