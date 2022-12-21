Captain Lee Rosbach Shares Health Update & Addresses Future on ‘Below Deck’

The 5th episode of “Below Deck” season 10 was an emotional one for cast members and viewers as the show’s beloved leader since the first season, Captain Lee Rosbach, shared that he had to step away from motor yacht St. David due to his ongoing injury.

In the episode, he said while he had the desire and the drive to be at the helm, his body wasn’t on the same page and he had no choice but to leave the vessel. “I finally gave myself a plane ticket home, but it’s round trip,” he said to the crew members during the episode. Luckily, that was the case and Rosbach shared that he’s doing much better now.

Many viewers were concerned about Rosbach and he replied to several questions on Twitter to confirm that he’s been doing a lot better. In response to one question about his health, he said, “Very good thank you.” He told someone else, “Been a tough run, but doing so much better now, back in my routine. Thanks.”

Rosbach also told People that he was doing much better thanks to lots of physical therapy. He said while doctors still don’t know what originally caused his nerve issue, it’s “in a good place” now.

Captain Lee Rosbach Also Shared That He’d Love to Do Another ‘Below Deck’ Season in the Future If He’s Asked Back

After his departure from “Below Deck” season 10, many fans asked if Rosbach would be back in the future or if his health issues would be the end of his time on Bravo. Someone asked if he’d be back next season and Captain Lee answered, “I will if they invite me back.”

One person asked the same question and he replied, “I will as long as it’s fun, which it is and you guys still want to have me.” In a recent interview, Rosbach shared that he thought retirement was “overrated” and that he wants to keep working as long as possible.

Captain Lee Rosbach Also Revealed That He Will Be Back on ‘Below Deck’ in Season 10, Although He Didn’t Say in How Many Episodes

Fans won’t have to wait for a new season of “Below Deck” to see Captain Lee on their screens again as he confirmed that he would be back later in season 10.

While speaking with People, Rosbach said he promised the crew when he left that he would be back on St. David before the end of the season. He also promised them that he would “walk on board by myself unassisted.”

The beloved Bravo captain told fans he was happy to be able to “fulfill the promise” of returning to Saint Lucia during the charter season, describing it as a “very proud moment.” Rosbach, 73, told the publication, “I wanted to be able to finish what I started.”

“Below Deck” season 10 airs on Bravo on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

